July 4 Sheboygan shooting suspect charged with attempted homicide. Here's what we know about the case.

SHEBOYGAN - Video surveillance shows an argument between LeMarr Washington Jr. and another man escalated after Washington pulled a gun out of his backpack, according to a criminal complaint.

On Monday, Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Washington, 22, of Sheboygan with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on suspicion of shooting a 40-year-old victim in the upper abdomen at around 11:40 p.m. July 4.

The victim survived his injuries, Sheboygan police said.

Here's what we know about the case from the criminal complaint.

Sheboygan shooting victim and LeMarr Washington were posturing for a fight

A witness told police Washington first approached her and the victim when they were standing outside the victim's apartment on Michigan Avenue, after the victim confronted another young man for urinating on their fence line.

The witness told police Washington was yelling and said he wanted to fight, and the victim eventually confronted Washington on the sidewalk.

Both Washington and the victim were posturing toward one another as if they were going to fight while friends attempted to hold them back, the witness told police.

Video surveillance shows LeMarr Washington with a gun moments before and after shooting

Video surveillance from a business near where the shooting happened shows Washington pull a gun out of his backpack after an argument between him and the victim, who was shirtless and did not have anything in his hands.

The video shows the gun did not discharge after Washington pulled the trigger, and Washington racked another round.

Washington moved off camera when the shooting occurred and turned and ran away seconds later.

What's next in LeMarr Washington's case?

Washington signed a $500,000 cash bond Monday.

If found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Washington could face a maximum of 60 years in prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

