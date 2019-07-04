July 4th 2019: How a tax on playing cards and a thwarted tea shipment led to American Independence Day

Rebellions over taxes led to full-scale revolutionary war in the North American Colonies - AP

July 4 1776 was a prominent day in American history, as the 13 colonies successfully claimed their independence from the British Empire.

In what is now known as Independence Day, the US' most beloved national holiday is celebrated annually on the Fourth of July, with millions of Americans coming together to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of their nation.

From the history behind America's independence to the modern celebrations, here is everything you need to know.

What is Independence Day?

Independence Day commemorates the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. Introduced by the Second Continental Congress, the statement outlined that the 13 American colonies were united, independent states, who were no longer subject to British monarch.

Recognised annually by Americans, fireworks, parades and other patriotic celebrations are held every year on the Fourth of July to celebrate the colonies breaking free from British control.

Why did the Americans want independence?

The relationship between the settlers and British had been amicable, however tensions started to escalate over the imposition of British laws and taxes.

To help control settlements in the western territories, King George III introduced the Royal Proclamation of 1763, preventing the colonists settling along the Appalachian Mountains.

After the French and Indian War came to a close, the Quartering Act was passed in 1765, ordering the American colonies to help house the British soldiers.

Also in 1765, Britain then introduced the Stamp Act to help handle war debts; this required colonists to pay a tax on printed paper including newspapers, licenses and playing cards.

Colonial governor Thomas Hutchinson (1711 - 1780) escaping from local rioters after demanding Stamp Tax from them Credit: Getty Images/Hulton Archive More

Unsurprisingly, the colonists were not pleased. 'No taxation without representation' became the cry around 1765 after a rise in Britain's national debt forced the colonists to raise import tariffs and crack down on smuggling to raise funds.

There was also a growing sense of nationalism in these largely agricultural colonies and acts of American colonial defiance began in the form of rebellions, fighting and protests.

Social unrest escalated further in 1773, when patriots in Boston famously destroyed a shipment of tea by boarding three ships in Boston harbour and throwing 342 chests overboard in protest over the Tea Act. This became known as the 'Boston Tea Party'.

These rebellions over taxes led to full-scale revolutionary war.

What happened in the Revolutionary War?

Determined to fight for their independence, Great Britain’s 13 North American Colonies fought for control over colonial affairs. They included:

New Hampshire Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island New York New Jersey Pennsylvania Delaware Maryland Virginia North Carolina South Carolina Georgia

George Washington led the American forces to victory and, thanks to the diplomatic efforts of Thomas Jefferson, France and Spain acted as allies, providing arms for the war.

Independence was formally declared on July 2 1776; on July 4 1776, the final version of the Declaration was approved by Congress, announcing that the 13 colonies were free from British rule.

While the Fourth of July marks the adoption of the Declaration of the Independence, most of the Congress members actually signed the document on August 2, 1776.

Following the Declaration of Independence, they went on to become the United States of America – however conflict continued up until 1783.