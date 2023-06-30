July 4th joint traffic enforcement detail set for U.S. 35 and Ohio 49

Partnering law enforcement agencies will be conducting a joint traffic enforcement detail July 4 on U.S. 35 and state Route 49, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday afternoon.

>> RELATED: OVI checkpoints, patrols to increase for July 4 weekend

The enforcement detail will be in effect from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Partnering agencies will include the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the state patrol, as well as the Riverside and Trotwood police departments.

The partnership is a collaborative effort to reduce crashes and suppress crime on area roadways while bringing further awareness, education and transparency to area communities through traffic safety, patrol Lt. Dallas Root said in a prepared statement.