This July is Bound to Be a Wiener

National Hot Dog Month celebrates one of America's most iconic foods.

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether one enjoys a frankfurter, frank, wiener, weenie, coney, red hot or hot dog, July is bound to be a delicious month. This month marks National Hot Dog Month, a full thirty-one days that celebrate one of America's most iconic foods. Hot dogs are part of American culture, summer celebrations, travel and grilling traditions. They are synonymous with our nation's independence as Americans are expected to eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4 alone.

"Let me be frank. In a time when things feel uncertain, we can be sure of at least one thing," said National Hot Dog & Sausage Council (NHDSC) Hot Dog Top Dog Eric Mittenthal. "Hot dogs make people happy and make us feel less socially distant, whether we are sitting six feet apart or meeting virtually."

Today there are hot dogs for everyone with millions of different possible hot dog and topping combinations that meet a broad spectrum of nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences. Like other prepared meats, Americans can enjoy hot dogs as part of a healthy diet. A standard beef hot dog is 190 calories, offers 7 grams of protein and 30 percent of our Daily Value of Vitamin B12, a crucial nutrient for normal metabolism, brain development in children and mental clarity in adults.

Throughout the rest of the summer and beyond, the NHDSC will highlight recipes on its social media channels using #WienerWednesday and feature the best consumer-created #Wiener Wednesday recipes as well. More on hotdogs and sausages -- including history, details on how they're made and a guide to hot dog etiquette -- is available at www.hot-dog.org.

#WienerWednesday Recipe Contest

As part of the National Hot Dog Month fun, the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is partnering with The Food Renegades a division of The Digital Renegades a digital marketing agency and a chef alliance on TikTok spanning over 120 million likes, 5 million followers, and over 150 million views per month, to highlight innovative, fun recipes throughout the month.

The Food Renegades include:

With some of the most popular food and nutrition influencers on TikTok, The Food Renegades are inviting hot dog fans to show their creativity by developing a hot dog video that features a unique beef hot dog recipe. Hot dog lovers are encouraged to share their video using #WienerWednesday by July 22. The fan with the most-liked recipe will win $500. The winner will be chosen on National Hot Dog Day, July 22. Full contest details are available at www.hot-dog.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council:

Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

About NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI's mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute's members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

