Wednesday is National Drive-Thru Day and here's your driver's guide to savings

July's month full of freebies and deals continues with tequila and fast-food.
Wednesday is National Tequila Day and National Drive-Thru Day.
Other deal days this month include: National Lasagna Day and National Chicken Wing Day (both July 29), National Cheesecake Day (July 30) and National Avocado Day (July 31).
Deal days already passed: National Fried Chicken Day (July 6), National French Fry Day (July 13), National Hot Dog Day (July 17) and National Ice Cream Day (July 21).
Independence Day kicked things off with patriotic specials and discounts for active and retired military.
Plus, Chick-fil-A’s popular Cow Appreciation Day returned July 9 with a chance to get free chicken for dressing up like a cow and 7-Eleven Day brought millions of free Slurpee drinks.
Amazon Prime Day ran a full 48 hours this year on Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16and other retailers including Target, Walmart and eBay had competing sales.
Year of freebies and deals: Free coffee, cheeseburgers and more, here's what is coming up
Back-to-school teacher discounts: These stores offer teachers discounts and are holding events. Is your favorite included?
Deals and freebies
Here are some of the big days for free food and discounts along with ongoing specials, available at participating restaurants. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.
Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with more specials. Businesses with 20 or more locations can submit meal deals here.
July 15-Aug. 25: Wendy's Baconfest
Through Aug. 25, Wendy's is celebrating Baconfest with a few deals.
- July 16-Aug. 25: Get free Baconator Fries with any purchase using Wendy’s mobile app.
- Check the Wendy's app for other bacon specials. Download the app at www.wendys.com or at app stores.
July 24: National Tequila Day
National Tequila Day is Wednesday and the deals are pouring. Here's where to save.
National Tequila Day 2019: Tequila! Deals are pouring in for this national holiday
July 24: National Drive-Thru Day
Here are National Drive-Thru Day special deals for Wednesday. Plus, see the long list of ongoing offers for more savings:
Del Taco: With the Del App, get a free Mini Float Wednesday with any purchase. Also on Tuesday, the chain kicked off "55 Days of Deals" and each day there will be a new deal on the app. Download the app at www.deltaco.com/app.
Jack in the Box: Get a free shake with any purchase Wednesday if you’re part of the chain’s e-club. Sign up for the e-club at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.
Miguel’s Jr: The chain is having a contest Wednesday. Share a photo of yourself at any Miguel’s Jr drive-thru using #MJRDriveThruDay on Instagram or Facebook for a chance to win a $50 Miguel’s Jr gift card. Three winners will be randomly selected July 25.
Wendy's: Through Aug. 25, get free Baconator Fries with any purchase using Wendy’s mobile app.
Ongoing fast-food sign-up offers
Because Wednesday is National Drive-Thru Day here are some deals at restaurants that routinely have a drive-thru. Most of these are ongoing offers and require signing up for email clubs or downloading and using smartphone apps. Participation varies by location.
- A&W: Get a free A&W Root Beer Float for your birthday and monthly deals when you join the Mug Club at www.awrestaurants.com.
- Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebie at www.arbys.com/get-deals.
- Bojangles': Join the E-Club at www.bojangles.com and get a free half gallon of Legendary Iced Tea with purchase after sign-up and a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with purchase every year on your birthday.
- Boston Market: Join the VIP club for a coupon for $3 off a $10 purchase and other offers at www.bostonmarket.com.
- Brueggers Bagels: Sign up for the chain's Inner Circle www.brueggers.com for offers.
- Burger King: Find coupons on the restaurant's smartphone app, which can be downloaded at www.bk.com/app.
- Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of a select burger for signing up for emails at www.carlsjr.com/email_signup.
- Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals.
- Chick-fil-A: Earn freebies by using the chicken chain's Chick-fil-A One smartphone app. Download and learn more at www.one.chick-fil-a.com.
- Church's Chicken: Sign up for coupons, the email club and download the mobile app at www.churchs.com/coupons.
- Culver's: Sign up for the MyCulver's at www.culvers.com for offers.
- Dairy Queen: Get weekly deals on the Dairy Queen app, which you can download at www.dairyqueen.com/app. Limit one offer per person per visit. In Texas, use the DQ Texas App, which you can download at www.dqtexas.com.
- Del Taco: Get a freebie for joining the Raving Fan eClub at www.deltaco.com/ravingfan. Plus get other deals by downloading the app at www.deltaco.com/app.
- Dunkin': Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie. Sign up at www.ddperks.com.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Join the chain's Shmear Society for offers and a birthday freebie at www.einsteinbros.com.
- El Pollo Loco: Get a free Original Pollo Bowl when you download the chain's app and join LOCO Rewards program at www.elpolloloco.com/loyalty.
- Hardee's: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any "One-third pound Thickburger" for joining the chain's email list.
- Jack in the Box: Unlock special offers when you enter your email or cell phone at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.
- KFC: Join the Colonel's Club for email offers at www.kfc.com/colonels-club.
- Krispy Kreme: Earn rewards with the doughnut chain's app, which can be downloaded at www.krispykreme.com.
- Long John Silver's: Find coupons and sign up for offers at www.ljsilvers.com/coupons.
- McDonald’s: The fast-food chain’s app has ongoing coupons. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.
- PDQ: Join the chain's Fan Club for coupons and a birthday freebie at www.eatpdq.com.
- Panera Bread: Earn rewards for your purchases and get a birthday freebie with the MyPanera loyalty program. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.
- Pollo Tropical: Sign up for email and text offers at www.pollotropical.com/rewards.
- Popeyes: Find coupons at www.popeyes.com/coupons.
- Quiznos: Get a free 4-inch sub with purchase when you download the chain's Toasty Points loyalty app at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.
- Raising Cane’s: Visit a participating location and ask for a Caniac Club card and register for a free box combo and other deals.
- Rally's: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.
- Shake Shack: Sign up for exclusive offers at www.shakeshack.com.
- Sonic Drive-In: Find deals at www.sonicdrivein.com/deals and download the Sonic app for a free slush or drink at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.
- Starbucks: Earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks including free in-store refills and a birthday freebie. Learn more and register at www.starbucks.com.
- Steak 'n Shake: Join the rewards program at www.steaknshake.com/rewards and get a free shake with your first purchase.
- Subway: Earn free subs and get other offers with the Subway MyWay Rewards program. Download the app at www.subway.com.
- Taco Bell: Sign up for offers at www.tacobell.com/register, plus from save on drinks and freezes during Taco Bell's Happier Hour from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Taco Cabana: Get a freebie for signing up at www.tacocabana.com/loyalty.
- Taco John's: Sign up for emails or texts at www.tacojohns.com, plus earn rewards with the chain's smartphone app.
- Wendy’s: Download the smartphone app at www.wendys.com for offers.
- Whataburger: Earn free food with the smartphone app, which can be downloaded at whataburger.com.
- White Castle: Find specials at www.whitecastle.com/promotions.
- Wienerschnitzel: Find coupons and sign up for the Wiener Lovers’ Club at at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials.
- Zaxby's: Sign up for email, text and snail mail Zax Clubs at www.zaxbys.com/zax-club.
July 24-25: T-MoBell free tacos, contest
T-Mobile and Taco Bell have opened T-MoBell pop-up stores, which will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. through Thursday, July 25.
The co-branded T-MoBell stores are at T-Mobile’s local Signature Stores in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago and have free tacos, freezes and have giveaways each day from 2 to 5 p.m. through Thursday, while supplies last.
Here are the locations, which are T-Mobile Signature Stores:
- Santa Monica/Los Angeles: 1410 3rd Street Promenade.
- New York City: 1535 Broadway Suite 0161A, Times Square.
- Chicago: 700 N. Michigan Ave, Magnificent Mile.
If you're not in one of the launch cities or a T-Mobile customer, you can still enter for prizes including a $500 Taco Bell gift card by following @TMobile on Twitter. Learn more about the promotion at www.tmobell.com.
Free Tacos on Tuesdays just wasn’t enough. Proud to bring you #TMoBell for a limited time. Coming July 23. More info: https://t.co/RwxImQCTk2 pic.twitter.com/4Vo1H1BQEA— T-Mobile (@TMobile) July 19, 2019
July 26-28: Back-to-school tax holidays
The back-to-school sales tax holiday season is picking up. Mississippi's sales tax holiday is Friday and Saturday while Tennessee's is Friday through Sunday. Plus, 13 other states have sales tax holidays in August.
Back-to-school sales tax holidays: These 16 states are giving families a tax break
July 29: Multiple deal days
Monday, July 29 is National Lasagna Day and National Chicken Wing Day as well as National Lipstick Day.
Lasagna Day and Chicken Wing Day 2018: Food holidays collide July 29
National Lipstick Day 2018: How to get a free MAC lipstick and other deals
July 30: National Cheesecake Day
National Cheesecake Day held annually on July 30 will bring sweet savings. Here's how restaurants celebrated in 2018.
Ok, we'll spill the cake –– Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake will 🍍 be 🍍 back 🍍starting 🍍 on 🍍 National 🍍 Cheesecake 🍍 Day, thanks to our fans! July 30th is time to #ǝlddɐǝuᴉd party, people! pic.twitter.com/NwF5ajoQVh— The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) June 26, 2019
July 31: National Avocado Day
We expect a handful of offers that will save some green. Here are the 2018 deals.
Ongoing offers
Abuelo's: Every Thursday night in July, get margaritas for $3.
Applebee's: The July Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the Malibu DOLLARMAMA. For $1, get the 10-ounce drink, which includes Malibu Coconut Rum and Tropicana orange and Dole pineapple juices.
Burger King: For a limited time, the fast-food chain has a $4 Whopper Jr. meal, a $5 Whopper meal and a $6 Double Whopper meal. No coupon is needed.
Carrabba’s: For a limited time, dine-in and order any regularly priced entrée and take home a select entree with soup or salad for $10.
Chili’s: The $5 Margarita for July is the “Southern Back Porch ‘Rita,” featuring Southern Comfort whiskey, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour and topped with unsweetened tea.
Clamato: Get a free six-pack or larger of beer up to $6.50 through July 31 with a rebate on the Ibotta app when you purchase one 64-ounce, two 32-ounce or 1-liter bottle of Clamato.
Cumberland Farms: Through Sept. 3, get any small or large fountain beverage from the Chill Zone, including frozen HYPERFREEZE, for 79 cents.
Firehouse Subs: Through July 31 with any platter purchase and a coupon get a free gallon beverage.
Krystal: For a limited time, All-You-Can-Eat original Krystal burgers and fries for $5.99 per person available at participating locations.
Long John Silver’s: Through July 31, get $2 off any variety platter or $5 off an eight-piece meal with coupons on the chain’s website.
Olive Garden: Through July 29, the chain has its popular “Buy One, Take One” promotion. Starting at $12.99, order select items and take a second entree home. Learn more at www.olivegarden.com.
#LifeHack Buy One, Take One means more time to stay in and catch up on that new show. pic.twitter.com/7LWYY32mE0— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) June 26, 2019
On The Border: Through Sept. 15, get the two for $22 Border Feast, which includes two appetizers and choice of two select entrees. Learn more at www.ontheborder.com.
Pilot Flying J: Through Sept. 2, get the new Cinnabon Cookie Frosting Sandwich for $3.29 at select Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers that have Cinnabon bakeries. In July, there will be buy-one-get-one offers available in the Pilot Flying J app from July 1-7 and July 21-28. Download the app at www.pilotflyingj.com/app.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Through July 29, get $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers, which include six boneless wings, choice of one side, a biscuit and dual-dipping side of Parmesan Ranch.
Sonic Drive-In: Sonic has multiple ongoing specials. Through July 31, app users, get three-piece Cinnasnacks for 99 cents through the SONIC app as the July reward. Through Aug. 4, Sonic has Summertime BLTs starting at $3.99 and a new, limited trio of Mocktail Slushes, available in three flavors – Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada and Reaper Spicy Margarita. And through Sept. 2, shakes and ice cream sandwiches are included in the ongoing Sonic Nights promotion and are half-price after 8 p.m. Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.
Taco Bell: Through Sept. 1 at 2:59 a.m. ET, get 15% off one Party Pack. Sign up for offers at www.tacobell.com/register.
UNO Pizzeria & Grill: For a limited time, dine-in and choose from a selection of five Signature pastas entrees and take home a free Classic pasta or pizza dish as part of the chain’s “UNO Now, UNO Later” nationwide program.
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Drive-Thru Day 2019: Free food at Del Taco, Jack in the Box