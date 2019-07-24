Wednesday is National Drive-Thru Day and here's your driver's guide to savings

July's month full of freebies and deals continues with tequila and fast-food.

Wednesday is National Tequila Day and National Drive-Thru Day.

Other deal days this month include: National Lasagna Day and National Chicken Wing Day (both July 29), National Cheesecake Day (July 30) and National Avocado Day (July 31).

Deal days already passed: National Fried Chicken Day (July 6), National French Fry Day (July 13), National Hot Dog Day (July 17) and National Ice Cream Day (July 21).

Independence Day kicked things off with patriotic specials and discounts for active and retired military.

Plus, Chick-fil-A’s popular Cow Appreciation Day returned July 9 with a chance to get free chicken for dressing up like a cow and 7-Eleven Day brought millions of free Slurpee drinks.

Amazon Prime Day ran a full 48 hours this year on Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16and other retailers including Target, Walmart and eBay had competing sales.

Deals and freebies

Here are some of the big days for free food and discounts along with ongoing specials, available at participating restaurants. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with more specials. Businesses with 20 or more locations can submit meal deals here.

July 15-Aug. 25: Wendy's Baconfest

Through Aug. 25, Wendy's is celebrating Baconfest with a few deals.

July 16-Aug. 25: Get free Baconator Fries with any purchase using Wendy’s mobile app.

Get free Baconator Fries with any purchase using Wendy’s mobile app. Check the Wendy's app for other bacon specials. Download the app at www.wendys.com or at app stores.

July 24: National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day is Wednesday and the deals are pouring. Here's where to save.

July 24: National Drive-Thru Day

Here are National Drive-Thru Day special deals for Wednesday. Plus, see the long list of ongoing offers for more savings:

Del Taco: With the Del App, get a free Mini Float Wednesday with any purchase. Also on Tuesday, the chain kicked off "55 Days of Deals" and each day there will be a new deal on the app. Download the app at www.deltaco.com/app.

Jack in the Box: Get a free shake with any purchase Wednesday if you’re part of the chain’s e-club. Sign up for the e-club at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Miguel’s Jr: The chain is having a contest Wednesday. Share a photo of yourself at any Miguel’s Jr drive-thru using #MJRDriveThruDay on Instagram or Facebook for a chance to win a $50 Miguel’s Jr gift card. Three winners will be randomly selected July 25.

Wendy's: Through Aug. 25, get free Baconator Fries with any purchase using Wendy’s mobile app.

Ongoing fast-food sign-up offers

Because Wednesday is National Drive-Thru Day here are some deals at restaurants that routinely have a drive-thru. Most of these are ongoing offers and require signing up for email clubs or downloading and using smartphone apps. Participation varies by location.

July 24-25: T-MoBell free tacos, contest

T-Mobile and Taco Bell have opened T-MoBell pop-up stores, which will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. through Thursday, July 25.

The co-branded T-MoBell stores are at T-Mobile’s local Signature Stores in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago and have free tacos, freezes and have giveaways each day from 2 to 5 p.m. through Thursday, while supplies last.

Here are the locations, which are T-Mobile Signature Stores:

Santa Monica/Los Angeles: 1410 3rd Street Promenade.

New York City: 1535 Broadway Suite 0161A, Times Square.

Chicago: 700 N. Michigan Ave, Magnificent Mile.

If you're not in one of the launch cities or a T-Mobile customer, you can still enter for prizes including a $500 Taco Bell gift card by following @TMobile on Twitter. Learn more about the promotion at www.tmobell.com.

Free Tacos on Tuesdays just wasn’t enough. Proud to bring you #TMoBell for a limited time. Coming July 23. More info: https://t.co/RwxImQCTk2 pic.twitter.com/4Vo1H1BQEA — T-Mobile (@TMobile) July 19, 2019

July 26-28: Back-to-school tax holidays

The back-to-school sales tax holiday season is picking up. Mississippi's sales tax holiday is Friday and Saturday while Tennessee's is Friday through Sunday. Plus, 13 other states have sales tax holidays in August.