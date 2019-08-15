July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2019 was the Earth's hottest month on record, federal scientists announced Thursday.

The global temperature for July was some 1.71 degrees above average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Records date back to 1880.

July's heat follows on the heels of what was the hottest June on record.

For the year-to-date, 2019 is tied with 2017 as the second-warmest year on record. It's virtually certain 2019 will be one of the 5 warmest years on record, according to NOAA climate scientist Deke Arndt.

One of the most notable weather headlines around the globe in July was the record-shattering heat wave that spread across Europe late in the month, AccuWeather reported.

France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom all set new all-time high temperature records. This includes high temperatures of 101.7 degrees in Cambridge, England, and 108.7 degrees in Paris.

On the other side of the Northern Hemisphere, Alaska baked under extreme heat, AccuWeather said.

On July 4, Anchorage hit the 90-degree mark for the first time in the city’s history.

Other climate monitoring groups, including Berkeley Earth and the Copernicus Climate Copernicus Climate Change Service, also said July 2019 was the warmest month on record.

Human activities, principally the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, are causing the global average temperature to increase at a dangerous rate, unprecedented in human history, according to Climate Signals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: July 2019 was Earth's hottest month on record