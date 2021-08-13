July was Earth's hottest month in recorded history

The Western US has seen extreme temperatures so far this year Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared July the hottest month recorded.

The NOAA has recorded global temperatures for 142 years.

July was the hottest month recorded in modern history, according to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued on Friday.

The agency has tracked temperature records for 142 years.

"In this case, first place is the worst place to be," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in the report. "This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe."

