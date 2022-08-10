Inflation cools in July as CPI rises 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components of the report, rose at an annual 5.9%, unchanged from June's figure.

A downward trend in gasoline prices over more than 50 consecutive days provided some relief to U.S. consumer prices last month after record energy costs pushed inflation to the highest reading of the cycle in June.

The gasoline index fell 7.7% in July, marking the largest month-over-month drop in this component of the report since April 2020.

(This post is breaking. Please check back for updates.)

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

