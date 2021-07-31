July jobs report forecast

Courtenay Brown

Data: FRED. Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Economists say job momentum continued in July with 620,000 payroll jobs added. If they're right, it helps chip away at the 6.8 million still needed for a full healing.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The unemployment rate could slip to 5.8%, matching a pandemic-era low.

  • Wages are expected to grow 0.2% after gaining 0.3% in June.

The big question is whether it's all enough to entice more sidelined workers back into the job market.

  • The so-called labor force participation rate has barely budged in months.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Labor Shortage Is Worse Than It Looks, and Help Is Not on the Way

    Ending federal unemployment benefits and reopening schools won’t bring enough workers off the sidelines. That has big implications for monetary policy and investors.

  • What To Do If Your Unemployment Is About To Run Out

    Right now, 10.1 million Americans are unemployed, according to the Labor Department. Many of those people are relying on unemployment insurance to get by, and for some, those benefits will soon be...

  • Why There Are Plenty of Jobs and Still Unemployment

    The explanation is elusive. What is clear is that, if the situation persists, the central bank won’t change its stimulus campaign.

  • Aid to unemployed NY substitute teachers clawed back

    After her work as a substitute teacher in New York City dried up, Ameena Ahmed got a welcome $4,200 boost last summer in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Then New York state started taking it back. State labor officials would not provide data on how many of New York’s more than 29,000 substitute teachers applied for unemployment benefits when the pandemic shut down in-person learning last year, or how many, like Ahmed, were subsequently told they had to give benefits back.

  • Here's when pandemic related programs end

    Congress passed billions in aid amid the pandemic, but many of the programs end in the second half of 2021.

  • Worker pay rises strongly as businesses fight to fill jobs

    Wages and salaries rose at a healthy pace in the three months ended in June as employers competed to find enough workers to fill millions of available jobs. Pay increased 1% in the second quarter for workers in the private sector, the Labor Department said Friday. In the year ending in June, wages and salaries jumped 3.5% for workers in the private sector, the largest increase in more than 14 years.

  • 1 in every 169 U.S. workers is now employed by Amazon

    Amazon has paid a $15 an hour minimum wage for all its employees since 2018, more than double the federal minimum wage.