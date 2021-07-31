July jobs report forecast

Data: FRED. Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Economists say job momentum continued in July with 620,000 payroll jobs added. If they're right, it helps chip away at the 6.8 million still needed for a full healing.

The unemployment rate could slip to 5.8%, matching a pandemic-era low.

Wages are expected to grow 0.2% after gaining 0.3% in June.

The big question is whether it's all enough to entice more sidelined workers back into the job market.

The so-called labor force participation rate has barely budged in months.

