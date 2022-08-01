July Marks Strongest Month of Crypto Fund Inflows This Year: CoinShares

Crypto funds saw their fifth consecutive week of inflows in the seven days ended July 29. (CoinShares)
Crypto funds saw a fifth consecutive week of inflows, with net inflows of $81 million in the seven days ended July 29, according to a CoinShares report on Monday. July’s $474 million of inflows were the largest monthly amount this year and reversed June’s outflows of $481 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw $85 million in inflows last week, while short-bitcoin positions, which bet on a price decline of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, saw $2.6 million in outflows.

Altcoin funds saw mixed movement with $1.5 million of inflows for Solana and $700,000 of outflows for Cardano. Ether-focused funds saw inflows of $1.1 million.

Multi-asset investment products saw outflows for the second consecutive week, with $3.7 million in outflows. CoinShares attributed the outflows to investors “becoming more targeted in their investment.”

Regionally, most inflows came from North America, with U.S inflows totaling $15 million and Canadian inflows totaling $67 million. Brazil and Sweden both saw outflows of less than $5 million.

Despite a bullish mood among crypto fund investors, trading activity has remained low. Last week’s trading volume was $1.3 billion, compared with this year’s weekly average of $2.4 billion.

