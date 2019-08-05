Global temperatures made July the hottest or equal to the hottest month in recorded history, new data shows — just after June was ruled the hottest June ever recorded.

The World Meteorological Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, delivered the news on Thursday while forecasting the five hottest years on record to be from 2015 to 2019.

“July has re-written climate history, with dozens of new temperature records at local, national and global level,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

An aerial view of a forest fire in Russia on July 29. Hundreds of Russian towns and cities are shrouded in heavy smoke from wildfires in Siberia. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The findings are particularly significant, the WMO noted, because the previous hottest month, July 2016, occurred during one of the strongest El Niños ever. This phenomenon, which starts with unusually warm ocean water and changes weather worldwide, contributes to heightened global temperatures. But unlike 2016, the WMO said, 2019 has not been marked by a strong El Niño.

“This year alone, we have seen temperature records shattered from New Delhi to Anchorage, from Paris to Santiago, from Adelaide and to the Arctic Circle. If we do not take action on climate change now, these extreme weather events are just the tip of the iceberg. And, indeed, the iceberg is also rapidly melting,” said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Preventing irreversible climate disruption is the race of our lives, and for our lives. It is a race that we can and must win,” he added.

WMO made its forecast by analyzing the first 29 days of July. The data ― which showed this past July being .07 degrees Fahrenheit (or 0.04 Celsius) warmer than July 2016 ― was taken from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, a program of the European Union.

The WMO previously deemed June’s land and sea surface temperatures the highest on record for the month, an assessment shared by other organizations including NASA, the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the Japan Meteorological Agency. The month’s average temperature reached 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (or 2 degrees Celsius) above normal. Some daily average temperatures in Western and Central Europe were 18 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) above normal, WMO said.

Extreme heat has been blamed for accelerating an already above-average rate of ice melt in Greenland, the Arctic and Europe, which is expected to bolster warmer temperatures throughout the region.

Meltwater ponds on the surface of the ice sheet in northwest Greenland near the sheet's edge on July 20, 2019. This year has seen massive ice melt in Greenland and the Arctic. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)