July sentencing scheduled for Clarksville man found guilty in 2018 murder of Tanesha Hardy

A 27-year-old Clarksville man is facing a July sentencing after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting of Tanesha Hardy, 36.

Timothy Ogburn could be sentenced to life in prison for first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to Hardy's death, according to Clarksville Police.

Hardy was a passenger in the backseat of a vehicle when she was shot and killed by Ogburn.

Officers responded to the shots fired call in the area of Providence Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. on May 23. 2018. They were flagged down in the 200 block of Mitchell Street by a driver who said a passenger in his vehicle had been shot, police said at the time.

The car, a Chrysler 300, was pulled over in the driveway of a home on Mitchell.

Inside, officers found Hardy with a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell thanked all those involved that found justice for Hardy's family.

"For the victim, we prevail," he said in a statement Friday.

