July Thomas: We need to be ready for the glut of housing that is coming

This is meant to be a column combining political rhetoric with my personal history and professional experience to convince you to vote for me. But as there is one local issue on everyone’s minds, it feels most appropriate to dedicate this space to it: the upzoning.

Those new to the housing discussion could be forgiven for looking at consultant-provided figures that show a housing shortage and agreeing with them. But in 2019, there was no shortage. In fact, the housing market was cooling. What happened in 2020 that changed the market?

The COVID pandemic and recovery initially caused a spike in personal savings rates. At the same time, those living in high-density areas became frustrated with their lack of space during the shutdown. These factors met with historically low mortgage rates to create a wave of demand that has inflated the current housing bubble.

The market is cooling, of course. So-called nonbank mortgage companies, who skirt regulation to offer riskier mortgages and now provide nearly 70% of all mortgages in the country, are struggling. The fourth-largest mortgage lender in the country, LoanDepot, reported a $91.3 million net loss in the first quarter. Recently, First Guaranty Mortgage filed for bankruptcy.

The cooldown or crash, whichever it ends up being, will hit smaller-time mortgage chainers first. These are the folks who use the equity in one rental home to purchase another and have dominated the housing market in Gainesville. They will be hit hardest and first because they have little liquidity.

Our leadership should be prepared to ensure the homes they lose go not to larger corporate investors but to people who want to live in them. By getting low-income residents into homes — some of them the homes they are already renting — we will also take heat off the concomitant low-income rental crisis.

The cooldown is going to be stranger for the corporate investors who own the new luxury student dorm towers off campus. Although there is some profitability in the rental aspect of the business, it is the derivative market for their commercial mortgages that incentivizes the owners to keep prices high and obfuscate vacancy rates. Now that the Federal Reserve is off-loading its mortgage-backed securities holdings and that derivative market is cooling, the rental aspect of the business will take on greater importance allowing prices to fall to a proper market rate.

All of this is to say that a glut of housing is coming. We don’t need to pursue a nuclear option in our zoning code to get it. We just need to be ready for it. And instead of getting ready, we’re arguing about quadplexes.

While I have some words left, I would like to address those who want to live in the type of housing being proposed. If you would like to live somewhere dense and walkable, I agree with you because I feel the same way.

We have areas in our city — like downtown — that are dense and walkable but simply lack housing options. The only efforts made to address this have been to evict the businesses on transit corridors, raze the block and build a big, ugly Lego-looking building.

There is another option, though. Adaptive reuse seeks to remodel existing built assets to serve new purposes and there is federal grant money available to do it.

Because adaptive reuse is not just the greenest solution but also the cheapest, it is one of the most direct routes to create affordable housing and it does so with minimal impact to neighbors or neighborhood character. And it puts housing where activity is without destroying the activity.

July Thomas is running for mayor of Gainesville. Opinion columns written by the candidates in this race and others running in the upcoming election can be found online at bit.ly/august22electioncolumns.

