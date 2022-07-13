July Thomas: We need to be ready for the glut of housing that is coming

July Thomas
·4 min read

This is meant to be a column combining political rhetoric with my personal history and professional experience to convince you to vote for me. But as there is one local issue on everyone’s minds, it feels most appropriate to dedicate this space to it: the upzoning.

Those new to the housing discussion could be forgiven for looking at consultant-provided figures that show a housing shortage and agreeing with them. But in 2019, there was no shortage. In fact, the housing market was cooling. What happened in 2020 that changed the market?

The COVID pandemic and recovery initially caused a spike in personal savings rates. At the same time, those living in high-density areas became frustrated with their lack of space during the shutdown. These factors met with historically low mortgage rates to create a wave of demand that has inflated the current housing bubble.

The market is cooling, of course. So-called nonbank mortgage companies, who skirt regulation to offer riskier mortgages and now provide nearly 70% of all mortgages in the country, are struggling. The fourth-largest mortgage lender in the country, LoanDepot, reported a $91.3 million net loss in the first quarter. Recently, First Guaranty Mortgage filed for bankruptcy.

July Thomas, candidate for Gainesville mayor
July Thomas, candidate for Gainesville mayor

The cooldown or crash, whichever it ends up being, will hit smaller-time mortgage chainers first. These are the folks who use the equity in one rental home to purchase another and have dominated the housing market in Gainesville. They will be hit hardest and first because they have little liquidity.

Our leadership should be prepared to ensure the homes they lose go not to larger corporate investors but to people who want to live in them. By getting low-income residents into homes — some of them the homes they are already renting — we will also take heat off the concomitant low-income rental crisis.

The cooldown is going to be stranger for the corporate investors who own the new luxury student dorm towers off campus. Although there is some profitability in the rental aspect of the business, it is the derivative market for their commercial mortgages that incentivizes the owners to keep prices high and obfuscate vacancy rates. Now that the Federal Reserve is off-loading its mortgage-backed securities holdings and that derivative market is cooling, the rental aspect of the business will take on greater importance allowing prices to fall to a proper market rate.

All of this is to say that a glut of housing is coming. We don’t need to pursue a nuclear option in our zoning code to get it. We just need to be ready for it. And instead of getting ready, we’re arguing about quadplexes.

While I have some words left, I would like to address those who want to live in the type of housing being proposed. If you would like to live somewhere dense and walkable, I agree with you because I feel the same way.

We have areas in our city — like downtown — that are dense and walkable but simply lack housing options. The only efforts made to address this have been to evict the businesses on transit corridors, raze the block and build a big, ugly Lego-looking building.

There is another option, though. Adaptive reuse seeks to remodel existing built assets to serve new purposes and there is federal grant money available to do it.

Because adaptive reuse is not just the greenest solution but also the cheapest, it is one of the most direct routes to create affordable housing and it does so with minimal impact to neighbors or neighborhood character. And it puts housing where activity is without destroying the activity.

July Thomas is running for mayor of Gainesville. Opinion columns written by the candidates in this race and others running in the upcoming election can be found online at bit.ly/august22electioncolumns. 

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.


Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Column from candidate for Gainesville mayor July Thomas

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto compliance provider TRM Labs is helping top Wall Street firms like JPMorgan wade into digital assets

    TRM Labs is seeing increased interest in crypto compliance, fraud detection, and risk-management tools despite the market downturn.

  • German official: Nuclear would do little to solve gas issue

    Germany's vice chancellor on Tuesday defended the government's commitment to ending the use of nuclear power at the end of this year, arguing that keeping its few remaining reactors running would be complex and do little to address the problems caused by a possible natural gas shortfall. Germany's main opposition party has called repeatedly for the country's last three nuclear reactors to be kept online after the end of December amid fears that Russia may halt natural gas supplies entirely. There's some sympathy for that position in the ranks of the pro-business Free Democrats, the smallest party in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition.

  • Add this obstacle to the list of challenges for first time homebuyers in Texas

    More than half of Texas college grads in 2020 graduated with student loans. That’s making it harder for them to buy their first houses in an already tough market.

  • Who's most at risk of flooding near Lake Michigan? Project studies vulnerable neighborhoods in nine Wisconsin cities

    Led by a Wisconsin Sea Grant researcher, the project will use satellite imagery to pinpoint areas and groups most vulnerable in floods.

  • What is generational wealth and how do you build it?

    For some, however, a recession may just be the perfect time to develop generational wealth that could last for years come. Generational wealth refers to the financial assets that are passed down from one generation to the next. Because of systemic barriers – including racial discrimination in housing, employment and banking – the typical white family has eight times the wealth of the typical Black family and five times the wealth of the typical Hispanic family, according to the Federal Reserve.

  • LETTER: Our democracy in peril because of Democrats

    Biden promised to destroy our fossil fuel industries. He begs other nations to produce the fuel we need that we could produce ourselves.

  • Doomsday political scenario takes shape for Democrats

    The midterm election doomsday scenario for Democrats is becoming clearer, scarier, and more real as inflation and gas prices remain stubbornly high and dissatisfaction with President Biden is through the roof. Democrats are seeing their chances of retaining the House slimmer than ever, with both history and the dreary political environment working against them. In…

  • LS7 1969 Camaro Lays Down Some Serious Power

    This low-slung pony car is the pinnacle of a classic custom creation.

  • Police investigating Wissinoming shooting where victim wrestled gun from shooter

    Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting in Wissinoming.

  • Now is likely the time to get a 2nd COVID booster shot, Duke med school professor says

    Only about a third of Mecklenburg County residents have received at least one booster dose, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show.

  • Former Crypto Adviser Michael Barr Confirmed as Top US Financial Watchdog

    Michael Barr, a former Ripple adviser, is set to assume one of the most important U.S. regulatory roles after winning Senate confirmation to be vice chairman for supervision at the Federal Reserve.

  • Inflation Data Aren’t the Fed’s Biggest Problem Anymore

    Twitter asks Delaware Court of Chancery to enforce Musk deal, Google is latest tech giant to slow hiring in 2022, Heathrow’s passenger limits are another sign of the travel times, and other news to start your day.

  • Lawmakers, experts squabble over what’s driving up US housing costs

    Members of the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday agreed that America is facing a housing crisis, but found little consensus on why, or what to do about it. Republicans blamed inflation, which they say has been fueled by pandemic government spending, while Democrats put the onus on corporate landlords and experts at the…

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Plunging. Red-Hot Inflation Data Have Knocked Cryptos Lower.

    Cryptos have reacted to the U.S. inflation data, given their correlation to stocks and sensitivity to macro pressures.

  • Twitter’s complaint a 'credible threat to Elon Musk’s empire': Hindenburg Research

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses reports that Hindenburg Research has taken a long position in Twitter as the social media platform sues Elon Musk to enforce its deal.

  • US emissions inflict almost $2T in damage to other countries: study

    China and the U.S., the world’s top two greenhouse gas emitters, have collectively cost the global economy more than $3 trillion, forming the basis for potential litigation, according to research published Tuesday. Researchers from Dartmouth College found that five of the world’s biggest emitters — the U.S., China, India, Russia and Brazil — cost the world…

  • How To Financially Thrive as a Middle-Class Family, According to Experts

    By some estimates, the middle class in America is shrinking. A Time Magazine article from 2001 said that the proportion of families in the middle class (defined at the time as having a household...

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Wells Fargo mostly defeats two lawsuits over mortgage losses

    Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday won the dismissal of one lawsuit and much of a second accusing the fourth-largest bank of failing to monitor toxic mortgage-backed securities that were a major cause of the 2008 global financial crisis. In a 68-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan dismissed a lawsuit by investors led by Ireland's Phoenix Light SF Ltd, saying legal issues that they raised had been resolved in earlier litigation. The judge also said Commerzbank AG was barred from pursuing many claims against San Francisco-based Wells Fargo because the German lender lacked standing or sued too late.

  • We have 25 years until retirement and are saving 25% of our income — are we doing it right? And are we saving too much?

    You and your wife sound so on top of your retirement planning, which is amazing considering how far away you are from actually retiring – kudos to you! You mention two important retirement planning issues. The first: The right way to diversify the taxability of retirement assets.