July trial scheduled for Logan Clegg, accused of double murder in Concord

Jan. 30—CONCORD — Logan Clegg, a globe-traveling homeless man accused of killing a Concord couple while on a walk on a nature trail, could go to trial as early as July.

Clegg, 27, appeared in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday to officially face murder and other charges in the April killing of Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid.

Public defender Caroline Smith asserted Clegg's right to a speedy trial.

Superior Court Judge John Kissinger set jury selection for July 10, with the trial starting the following day. During a bench conference, Kissinger told attorneys that it would be better to seat a jury in July, despite it being a summer month, than the alternative, December.

While defendants often assert speedy trial rights at the beginning of the process, they have the ability to waive them during the trial preparation process.

Clegg was living in a tent in Concord at the time of the shooting.

But when he was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, in October, he had a one-way ticket to Germany, $7,150 in cash, prepaid gift cards and what appeared to be a Romanian passport, police said at the time.

The passport included his photograph but a false name. The previous year, he traveled through much of Europe, according to previous reports.

In the days following the shooting, police found Clegg's tent site abandoned. He had erected the tent site about six months earlier and was working at a McDonald's in Concord.

At the abandoned site, police found 155 small propane tanks, 47 cans of Mountain Dew and Coca-Cola, and spent SIG Luger shell casings, which police believed were connected to a makeshift shooting range.

Clegg said nothing during the brief arraignment on Monday, and his public defender, Caroline Smith, fought to keep police affidavits connected to his arrest from being disclosed to the public.

"This is essentially a one-sided summary of the state's case," Smith said.

Kissinger did not make an immediate decision on whether to release the affidavit.

Clegg faces four second-degree murder charges (two for each victim, which are alternative charges), three counts of falsifying evidence and one charge of felon-firearm possession.

The Reids were outdoor enthusiasts and worked in the international development field for decades before retiring in Concord, Stephen Reid's hometown, about four years ago.

They walked most days on trails near their apartment, and their bodies were found on the Marsh Loop Trail.

