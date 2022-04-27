July trial set for Ravenna woman charged in crash that killed three, including two daughters

A roadside memorial could be seen at the crash site on Peck road where Marlana J. Mullin, 22, Christine Shead, 12 and Evey Montecalvo, 13, died following the December 2020 crash of a pick-up truck driven by Julianne M. Shead, 42, of Ravenna . Four other passengers were injured. Shead is scheduled to go on trial in July.

After months of delays, a trial has been scheduled for a Ravenna woman facing numerous charges stemming from a crash that killed two of her daughters and another girl in December 2020.

Four other passengers in the vehicle were injured and five of the seven passengers were juveniles.

A jury trial is set to begin for Julianne M. Shead, 42, on July 19.

Shead was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate a curve on Peck Road in Shalersville during the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2020, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck went off the east side of the road and hit a tree, with the force of the crash causing severe structural damage to the truck. Six of the occupants were ejected. Not wearing seat belts is believed to have been a factor, the patrol said.

Marlana J. Mullin, 22, Christine Shead, 12 — both Shead’s daughters — and Evey Montecalvo, 13, were killed. Shead's then 14-year-old sons, Garret and Austin Shead, Brandon Krotzer, then 15, and Shead’s nephew Matthieu Glass, then 19, were all injured, as was Shead. Krotzer is not related to Shead.

Charges Shead is facing in a grand jury indictment, as well as in a supplemental indictment, include three counts of first-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault, four counts of third-degree felony vehicular assault, one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, OVI of alcohol and OVI of meth, and driving under suspension, all first-degree misdemeanors, and reckless operation and failure to control, both minor misdemeanors.

Shead was initially scheduled for trial in March 2021, but it was continued until July. That date, however, was also subsequently continued, with no new dates scheduled until now. Court records indicate that much of the delay was due to the collection and discovery of evidence that would be presented at trial.

Shead signed a waiver of speedy trial in February 2021, according to court records. She is being held in the Portage County Jail on a $1.5-million bond.

In an unrelated case, Shead is also charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna. According to a ticket the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in court, the charges were filed after Shead was stopped on Peck Road at about 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020. One of the OVI charges is in connection with Shead's BAC level measuring at 0.172 percent, more than double the 0.08-percenht legal limit.

A May 24 trial is scheduled in that case.

In the common pleas case, Shead is also scheduled for a June 21 pretrial hearing.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: July trial set for Ravenna woman charged in crash that killed three,