The Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong capsizes at sea
Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.
Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.
A giant stingray, the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, was captured in the Mekong River in Cambodia on June 13. Researchers say the existence of a stingray this large is a hopeful sign for the area environmentally.
President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving Americans as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "proud" of Apple Inc workers in Maryland who voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States. "I am proud of them," Biden told reporters on Monday. Apple declined to comment after the announcement.
Asked if he would visit the country on his upcoming trip to Europe, Biden answered: “On this trip, not likely.”
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s assault has put almost half of Ukraine’s economy out of action and continues to pose a serious risk of a global food crisis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardTh
Buds on a budget: We found 7 wireless wonders up to 50% off! Replenish your supply, without breaking the bank.
Oregon officials say a "suspicious" image posted to social media, showing a trophy bull elk carcass on a trailer, helped officers nab three poachers.
Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn was booed at the party's convention for his role in bipartisan talks on gun legislation.
OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 07:22 The Russian occupying forces have focused their efforts on holding back the advance and offensives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, actively conducting intensive missile and air strikes.
A law enforcement source told the San Antonio Express-News that police may not have tried to see if the doors were unlocked.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to disband weakened coalition. The new election could set the stage for Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power.
Put people above Labour’s coffers, Shapps tells Starmer ‘Purple’ seats could hold key to general election Staying in Commonwealth will boost economy, PM says SNP threatens own MPs with criminal action over leak Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky
In 2020, only 1.2% and 0.4% of all economics doctorates were conferred upon Black men and women, respectively. | Opinion
Facebook on Monday removed a video from Missouri Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens in which he holds a shotgun and urges supporters to “get a RINO hunting permit.” A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said the video showing Greitens breaking into a house with a gun in hand was removed “for violating our policies prohibiting…
As demand for travel soars and airlines cut flights and routes, airlines are less willing to displace revenue passengers.
The three passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released, state police said. The two dogs are “safe and doing well,” they said.
Bird had nearly 100 friends and family from New York in attendance.
Parents sent racist letters to school and pounded on windows of meeting
Bill Elliott braved the Florida heat over the weekend, Ryan Newman returns and Helio Castroneves may run the Daytona 500!
(Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas companies with assets in Colombia dropped Monday after Gustavo Petro won Colombia’s presidential election on a program to move the country away from its reliance on energy exports.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to