Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Might Become A Compounding Machine

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Jumbo Interactive's (ASX:JIN) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Jumbo Interactive, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = AU$44m ÷ (AU$123m - AU$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Jumbo Interactive has an ROCE of 46%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 8.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Jumbo Interactive's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Jumbo Interactive here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Jumbo Interactive Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Jumbo Interactive. The company has employed 277% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 46%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Jumbo Interactive can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 22% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 423% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Jumbo Interactive, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

