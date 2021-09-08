Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) shareholders have earned a 61% CAGR over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) share price down 17% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 757% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Jumbo Interactive managed to grow its earnings per share at 21% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 54% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Jumbo Interactive's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Jumbo Interactive, it has a TSR of 974% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Jumbo Interactive shareholders are up 9.6% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 61% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jumbo Interactive better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Jumbo Interactive (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

