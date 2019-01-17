Are Jumbo Interactive Limited’s (ASX:JIN) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we’ll look at Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Jumbo Interactive:

0.34 = AU$16m ÷ (AU$63m – AU$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Jumbo Interactive has an ROCE of 34%.

Does Jumbo Interactive Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Jumbo Interactive’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.6% average in the Hospitality industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Jumbo Interactive’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

As we can see, Jumbo Interactive currently has an ROCE of 34% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 8.2%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Jumbo Interactive.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Jumbo Interactive’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Jumbo Interactive has total assets of AU$63m and current liabilities of AU$15m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.