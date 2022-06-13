Jumbo Interactive Limited's (ASX:JIN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Jumbo Interactive's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jumbo Interactive is:

33% = AU$30m ÷ AU$91m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.33 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Jumbo Interactive's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that Jumbo Interactive has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Jumbo Interactive's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Jumbo Interactive's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is JIN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JIN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Jumbo Interactive Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Jumbo Interactive's significant three-year median payout ratio of 86% (where it is retaining only 14% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Besides, Jumbo Interactive has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 79% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Jumbo Interactive is predicted to rise to 42% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Jumbo Interactive's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

