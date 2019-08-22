What's a Jumbo Mortgage, and When Do You Need One?

When you're buying a luxury home or are just house-hunting in a market where prices are sizzling, a regular mortgage isn't going to fit. You'll need to reach for a loan in an extra-large size: what's formally known as a jumbo mortgage.

Jumbo loans are in dollar amounts too big to be guaranteed by the giant government-sponsored companies that back most mortgages in the U.S.

That makes the loans riskier for lenders -- and trickier for borrowers.

What exactly is a jumbo loan?

You'll need a jumbo loan if you want to buy a high-end home.

A jumbo loan isn't necessary for most mortgage applicants, who qualify for loans secured by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two huge mortgage companies that were created by Congress.

Their backing gives the lender some protection if you don't pay your loan, and it allows for more lenient lending terms. The majority of U.S. mortgages are known as "conforming loans" because they conform to Fannie and Freddie's loan limits.

Jumbo loans are for borrowers who have to bust through those barricades. You're borrowing more money than the federal government is willing to guarantee, putting your lender at greater risk if you default.

Pricey mansions and ordinary homes in neighborhoods with above-average costs of living often require homebuyers to take out "nonconforming loans" — jumbo mortgages above the limits.

Where do they draw the line?

Higher conforming limits apply in high-priced areas like San Francisco.

In 2019, these are the conforming loan limits. You'll need a jumbo loan if you want to borrow more than these amounts:

$484,350 in most U.S. counties.

$726,525 in high-cost areas such as San Francisco, New York City and Washington, D.C.

$726,525 throughout Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The limits are adjusted each year by the Federal Housing Finance Agency to keep up with changes in home prices. The agency says the nationwide average price went up 6.9% between 2017 and 2018, so the loan boundaries were boosted 6.9% for 2019.

The conforming limit across most of the U.S. had been $453,100 last year.

The FHFA has an interactive map that will show you the conforming loan limit for your county.

What does it take to get a jumbo loan?

fizkes / Shutterstock

Lenders have traditionally asked more from jumbo loan borrowers, but things are getting looser.

