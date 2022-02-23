Jumia Technologies eyes free shipping, logistics service to boost income

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen inside a Jumia Technologies, pickup station in downtown Nairobi
Duncan Miriri
·2 min read

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies will offer more free shipping of goods to its customers in selected locations to boost usage this year, it said on Wednesday.

Jumia, which became the first Africa-focused tech startup on the New York Stock Exchange when it listed there in 2019, offers an online market place for vendors and food sellers, as well as associated services.

Its adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) widened to $196.7 million last year from $136.3 million in the prior year.

That could widen further to $200-220 million this year, the company said in its earnings report, as it focuses on ramping up growth. It has not said when it expects to make a profit.

Annual active consumers increased to 8.0 million last year, a near 17% jump from the previous period, the company said, while total orders increased by just over a fifth.

Consumers were ordering more everyday products from the platform, Jumia said, helping it to make progress in its aim of increasing consumer orders of household products like soft drinks and soap, from a previous focus on electronics.

The share of fast-moving consumer goods in total merchandise sales during the period rose to 14% from 9% in the previous period, Jeremy Hodara, a co-founder and chief executive of Jumia, told an investor briefing.

"We are handling more consumers than ever before," he said.

The firm will increase free shipping of goods to consumers by stocking more merchant products in its warehouses so they are readily available, he said.

It will also seek new clients for its logistics business, which already serves firms like Nigerian Bottling Co, Jumia's management said.

Investments into its logistics service will rise to $15-25 million this year, up from $7 million capital expenditure last year, the management said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff's Office arrests 152 so far in ongoing traffic sweep on I-4 in Polk County

    The agency said 1,592 drivers were driving between 90 and 99 mph, 275 were driving more than 100 mph. The highest speed recorded was 109 mph.

  • Getaway car used in Prairie Village carjacking found; Police continue search for gunmen

    Police are still looking for the carjackers who took a 2020 Lincoln Aviator at gunpoint from a victim at the Phillips 66 gas station in Prairie Village.

  • A good day to die: doom for the dinosaurs came in springtime

    On a spring day 66 million years ago, paddlefish and sturgeon swam in a river that meandered through a flourishing landscape populated by mighty dinosaurs and small mammals at North Dakota's southwestern corner. Scientists said on Wednesday well-preserved fish fossils unearthed at the site are providing a deeper understanding of one of the worst days in the history of life on Earth and shedding light on the global calamity triggered by an asteroid 7.5 miles (12 km) wide striking Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The researchers determined that it was springtime at the fossil site called the Tanis deposit - and throughout the northern hemisphere, including the spot where the asteroid hit - based on sophisticated examinations of bones from three paddlefishes and three sturgeons that died within about 30 minutes of the impact that occurred 2,200 miles (3500 km) away.

  • Massachusetts governor pushes $700 million tax cut plan

    The proposal doubles the dependent care credit, doubles the senior property tax credit, and doubles the renter deduction to $5.000.

  • Knicks center Mitchell Robinson says his dad has gone missing and asked for help to find him

    The NBA player turned to social media this week and alerted the public about his dad, who has been missing for more than a week.

  • Gold futures hold above $1,900 as investors eye Ukraine-Russia strife

    Gold futures stick to a tight trading range on Wednesday, with prices mostly holding above the key $1,900 mark a day after settling at an eight-month high, as investors assess Russia and Ukraine.

  • 5 Best Romantic All-Inclusive Resorts

    From the Florida Keys to the Caribbean, these all-inclusive resorts take a lot of the planning, research, and stress out of your dream vacation.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest unloads 11.7 million shares of Palantir in a post-earnings selling spree

    The $123.2 million sale was the Ark ETFs third in under a week and came as data analytics company Palantir's stock fell after an earnings miss.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Popping After Hours Tuesday

    Stocks continued on their downward trajectory to begin the holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, with signs of war in Eastern Europe and nervousness about its geopolitical and macroeconomic impact. Declines were felt across the market, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) closed more than 10% below its all-time high to mark the beginning of an official broad market correction.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

    VW is determined to unseat Tesla from the electric-vehicle throne. The duel between VW's Porsche and the Austin EV major is about to begin.