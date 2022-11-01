Jump in U.S. job openings may jolt Fed yet again

2
Howard Schneider
·4 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A jump in U.S. monthly job openings has thrown the Federal Reserve another confounding bit of data for its policy meeting this week, with more evidence that rapid interest rate increases have yet to bite hard in the real economy.

New data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed firms had 10.7 million job openings at the end of September, a jump of about half a million from August in a number the Fed expects to see move lower as demand in the economy slows.

Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds rose after the release of the data, as did bets that the Fed may raise its target policy rate higher than anticipated.

With the central bank widely expected to lift that rate yet again by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4.00% at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, traders are now leaning to a fifth straight hike of that size at the Fed's final meeting of the year in December, with the target policy rate seen exceeding 5% in March.

Stocks were lower in early afternoon trading.

DIFFICULT TO PIVOT

The job openings data "will make it very difficult for the Fed to pivot" towards a slower pace of rate hikes, as many have expected, Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons wrote. "In order to slow the pace of hikes, the Fed needs to be able to make a compelling case that slowing labor demand will take pressure off of labor costs, ultimately slowing inflation. It's difficult to make that case after today's report."

The new data means there were more than 1.85 jobs available for each person estimated to be formally unemployed in September, an increase from August in a data point that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he watches closely for evidence U.S. labor markets are becoming better aligned between the number of workers firms want to hire and the number of jobseekers.

In the months before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the unemployment rate was also around the current 3.5%, the figure was roughly 1.2.

GRAPHIC: Unemployed to job openings - More jobs than jobseekers https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/egvbkmeoepq/chart.png

The Fed has been hiking interest rates aggressively to slow the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years. Yet prices, as measured by the central bank's preferred gauge, have continued to rise at about triple its 2% target, while a resilient labor market has strengthened policymakers' faith that they can continue to push borrowing costs higher if needed without a major hit to jobs.

GRAPHIC: Rates up, inflation sideways, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/INFLATION/gkvlgnaywpb/chart.png

Another closely watched number from the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed more than 4 million people quit their jobs in September, roughly half a million more than the levels seen just before the pandemic.

Quits are seen as a sign of labor market strength, evidence that people either have a more attractive option in front of them or are confident of finding one.

The number of people laid off declined in September.

Since the start of the year "there has been some cooling," in the labor market, with measures like the quits rate coming off of historic highs, said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab. But "how much has it moderated? One degree? A couple? Either way it has not dropped fast enough" for an "impatient" Fed.

UNCOOPERATIVE DATA

The jobs openings survey will have little influence over the Fed's expected approval of a 75-basis-point rate increase at this week's policy meeting.

But it could shape how officials frame that decision and how it is characterized by Powell in a news conference shortly after the release of the policy statement on Wednesday.

Balanced against the strength of the labor market is evidence that a slowing of inflation may be in the pipeline. Private data, for example, indicates rents are beginning to decline, and a new manufacturing survey showed input prices fell in October - a sign that goods price inflation will also slow.

GRAPHIC: Rent inflation slows https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/INFLATION/zjpqjqezkvx/chart.png

That has not yet been seen in headline inflation numbers, and the combination of high inflation reports and scant evidence that the job market is cracking may leave the Fed in a more aggressive posture, even if it does raise rates in smaller increments at future policy meetings.

Some policymakers, such as Fed Governor Christopher Waller, have said they expect much of the tension in the labor market can be relieved by companies scaling back hiring plans - an outlook that will be foiled if job openings continue to rise.

GRAPHIC: A shift in the Beveridge Curve? https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/zgpomomzqpd/chart.png

The jump in job openings "is another example of data 'not cooperating' with the Fed's desire to slow the pace of rate hikes," Citi analysts wrote. "Resilient data raises further the risk that any slowdown is paired with hawkish communication that policy rates could rise for longer and to higher terminal rates."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. job openings jump in September; raw material prices fall in October

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, which could temper financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. The reports were published as Fed officials gathered for a two-day policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to deliver another three-quarters of a percentage point rate hike on Wednesday as it fights to cool demand for labor and the overall economy to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

  • Stocks mixed, yields ease; investors weigh chance of rate hike slowdown

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with Wall Street falling and European shares gaining, while Treasury yields dipped as investors speculated whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may hint at a slower pace of tightening this week. Still, investors were also digesting Tuesday's data showing U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting that demand for labor remains strong despite the Fed's recent rate hikes. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering slowing the pace of rate hikes in the future.

  • Brazil's New President Gives the Amazon a Fighting Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningEvery election is now a climate election. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s narrow win over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to be Brazil’s newest president this

  • Larry Summers Warns Dollar Reversal Could Bring Inflationary Pressure, Posing Challenge for Fed, Bitcoin

    This year’s strength of the dollar has been a key factor in keeping elevated U.S. inflation from rising even faster. Federal Reserve officials, meeting behind closed doors this week in Washington, D.C., have been far more focused on why consumer prices are rising than forces that might mitigate the pain. Because of the strong dollar, U.S. imports have become cheaper, in turn benefiting U.S. consumers.

  • Biden to spotlight oil companies’ huge profits amid high prices at the pump

    President Biden will deliver remarks Monday highlighting reports of huge profits raked in by oil companies, while Americans are facing high prices at the pump. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported its second highest of $9.5 billion. The soaring profits in the third quarter of…

  • On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one

    Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. What's more, the Federal Reserve's drive to tame inflation through much higher interest rates is raising the risk of a recession by next year. With voting underway in the midterm congressional elections that culminate next week, many Americans are gloomy about the outlook for the economy and their own finances — encouraging news for Republicans who hope to regain control of Congress and ominous news for President Joe Biden’s congressional Democrats.

  • Bradley Chubb trade chatter subsides as deadline approaches

    Before the Broncos found a way, somehow, to beat the Jaguars, there was fairly intense trade chatter regarding pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Over the past day or so, the talk has subsided. As one league source explained it to PFT earlier today, the Dolphins and Rams were linked most frequently to the Broncos last week, [more]

  • North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills

    The United States and South Korea’s “Vigilant Storm” air force drills are scheduled to continue through Friday.

  • Bitcoin Is Holding. Traders Are Hoping the Fed Could Give Cryptos a Real Rally.

    Given their link to other risk-sensitive assets like stocks, cryptos are likely to move on the back of the Federal Reserve rates decision on Wednesday.

  • Panthers trying to build a ‘template’ for shut-down third periods. How it’s going so far

    The Florida Panthers under coach Paul Maurice have traded their high-flying scoring ways for a more disciplined, defense-first mentality.

  • I've been going to Disney World for over 25 years. Here are the 8 best places to grab alcoholic drinks.

    As an annual passholder who's been visiting for more than two decades, I've tried my fair share of wine and cocktails at the Orlando theme parks.

  • The Fed's final rate hike will happen in December as wage inflation shows signs of cooling, Pantheon chief economist says

    "Don't be deceived by low and stable initial claims; labor demand is slowing markedly," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said.

  • Chadwick Boseman’s widow breaks her silence in exclusive 1st interview

    Simone Ledward Boseman speaks to Whoopi Goldberg about her marriage to the late actor, his cancer diagnosis and how she’s keeping his legacy alive.

  • Dow down nearly 100 points after strong economic data dents hopes for gentler Fed rate hikes

    U.S. stocks erase gains and turn lower after latest economic reading fails to show a cooling of the labor market.

  • Israeli voters head to polls for fifth election in less than four years

    Israeli voters headed back to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the country's fifth general election in less than four years. Current Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist-leaning bloc is up against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab discusses.

  • If recession is brewing, fintech didn't get the message

    If economic doom is underway, the cash-strapped fintech market is showing little to no signs of it. At least that was my takeaway from the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas last week.

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • Seahawks have a Plan 1A with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett hurting: using 3 tight ends

    The Seahawks’ top two wide receivers were active to play Sunday against the Giants, after not practicing this past week.

  • Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift

    U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of inflation running at more than three times its 2% target, the outcome of the central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday is not in doubt: it will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time, bringing the target overnight lending rate to a 3.75%-4.00% range. After the last meeting, in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that "at some point" it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes and take stock of how the sharpest rise in borrowing costs in 40 years is affecting the economy.

  • Marathon (MRO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    While strong commodity prices and production are likely to have boosted Marathon Oil's (MRO) third-quarter results, escalation in costs might have played spoilsport.