He jumped on back of a semi in Wichita, then hung on for 130 miles, Oklahoma cops say

When a semitruck driver left a Kansas shipping yard, driving south toward Oklahoma, he had no idea someone was hanging on to his trailer, according to local news reports.

He made it over 100 miles before other drivers on Interstate 35 caught his attention by flashing their lights, KOTV reported. Others called 911.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just outside of Guthrie, Oklahoma, at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, according to the Guthrie News Page.

The 30-year-old man from Kansas was seen standing on the trailer’s rear rails as he hung onto a bar on the door, the news site reported.

Authorities learned his ride began in Wichita, according to KFOR, and he was “just hanging out the back.”

“It’s good that we were able to get him stopped and keep that man that was on the back of that safe because that could have been a fatal mistake,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster told the TV station.

Guthrie is about 130 miles south of Wichita.

Body camera footage obtained by KOTV shows a state trooper hanging on to the trailer, trying to understand how the man managed to make it that far.

“He was just holding on to the rail on the back of the trailer,” Foster said of the 30-year-old man.

It’s unclear why he hopped onto the truck, KFOR reported. Foster added “there’s a couple different stories out there about why,” and the case is still under investigation.

The man was booked into the Logan County jail at 4:15 a.m., according to booking reports. He faces charges of public intoxication and joyriding.

McClatchy News reached out to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol for more information, but reports were not immediately available.

