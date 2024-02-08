‘He jumped out with a ... machete’: Standoff at Wichita QuikTrip ends peacefully

A standoff with a man barricaded in a vehicle with a knife at QuikTrip ended peacefully, Wichita police said at 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called at 11:58 a.m. about a person armed with a knife making suicidal statements. It started at the QuikTrip at Lincoln and Hydraulic.

Negotiators were called to the scene. More than a dozen officers could be seen surrounding a vehicle, where they saw the man had a knife to his throat, WPD spokesperson Andrew Ford said.

Spencer Cameron said he was getting a money order when he saw the incident unfold.

He said a man and woman were arguing in a car that she was driving when she jumped out and started panicking and running around. A lady in a vehicle next to them tried to help, he said.

“I guess dude got mad,” Cameron said. “He jumped out with a 12 inch, 24 inch machete running up on the vehicle and poking at them and stuff.”

Police showed up and told him to drop the knife, and he ran back into the vehicle, Cameron said.

The incident lasted about 2.5 hours.

Negotiators were able to get him to surrender and he has been taken to the Sedgwick County Jail, Ford said.

The man’s age and city of origin were not disclosed and Ford later said it was a domestic violence-related incident.

The QuikTrip parking lot had been blocked off but was reopened by 2:40 p.m.

1600 block of E. Lincoln - Male subject barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. @WichitaPolice negotiators on scene speaking and attempting to De-escalate and have the subject exit the vehicle peacefully. pic.twitter.com/StxYYgSNWv — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 8, 2024