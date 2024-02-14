BASE jumpers plunge from vandalized downtown L.A. skyscraper

The abandoned skyscraper covered in graffiti in downtown Los Angeles is still causing nearby residents and law enforcement officials major headaches. Illicit activity surrounding Oceanwide Plaza has increased significantly since it was vandalized late last month, with more vandals, partiers and even BASE jumpers heading to the site of what some taggers called “L.A. graffiti history.” The latest video to go viral surrounding the derelict luxury complex that sits on 12th and Flower streets depicts individuals BASE jumping from the top of the building; other videos show vandals inching along the exterior edge of the building hundreds of feet in the air with no safety equipment. KTLA's Mary Beth McDade reports on Feb. 13, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/individuals-seen-base-jumping-from-vandalized-dtla-skyscraper-as-authorities-continue-crackdown-on-illicit-activity/

