Jumpstart with Jackie: Barbie Halloween house, world record at Chicago Marathon
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has the latest on a Halloween house for Barbie fans and the world record set at the Chicago Marathon.
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has the latest on a Halloween house for Barbie fans and the world record set at the Chicago Marathon.
Lions pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and Bulls guard Quenton Jackson headline our top 13 plays from the weekend.
The Rangers are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Texas, while the Twins earned a 1-1 split in Houston.
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Disney finds itself in the crosshairs of activist investor Nelson Peltz yet again, according to a source.
Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle.
Apple is bringing widgets to more of its devices as it attempts to cut down on distractions.
Circular, backed by Y Combinator, is a service that offers consumers in Singapore and Australia subscriptions to high-end electronics, like iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, iPad Pros and MacBook Pros. Circular’s team notes that the tech subscription model is popular in Europe, where one company, Grover, raised $330 million in 2022. The startup say it has grown 3X in the last 12 months and plans to grow 3X more in Singapore and Australia over the next year.
Marge Simpson grapples with empty-nesting, and viewers feel her pain.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
Nearly two years after Waymo and Geely struck a deal to develop robotaxis for the U.S. market, we are seeing concrete progress in the collaboration. According to a job post posted on LinkedIn, Zeekr, the young electric car brand started by Chinese auto giant Geely, is hiring a logistics manager in the U.S. A spokesperson for Zeekr confirmed to TechCrunch that the candidate will work on "the Waymo project and among other things." Not long ago, Zeekr was also hiring a manager to oversee service operations and repair planning in the U.S.
Getsafe, a German-based digital insurtech startup, has acquired the German portfolio of Luko, a French insurtech startup that recently neared insolvency before agreeing to be acquired by British insurer Admiral Group in a transaction that didn't include its German or Spanish operations. Getsafe is now present in four countries since its expansion into France. Luko's own expansion into Germany dates back to 2022 when it acquired German startup Coya, and it's in large part its former customer base that Getsafe is now taking over.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his points-league draft rankings for 2023-24!