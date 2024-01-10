Jumpstart with Jackie: Dog break-out

TechCrunch

Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the world of technology, and over in Brazil, the Meistrari team wants to help developers conquer it. Rodrigo Bobrow and Henrique Cunha started the company in 2023 after seeing how difficult it was to build AI orchestration, specifically prompt engineering. Prompt is the instruction given to another LLM, which defines the quality of the output, Bobrow explained.