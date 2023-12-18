June 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

Smoke from more than 400 wildfires in Canada drifted down into the U.S., leading to extremely poor air quality across much of the eastern U.S., with alerts in effect all the way from New England to the Southeast. In all, more than 100 million Americans were affected by air quality alerts, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

In addition to wildfires and air quality, climate change is forcing fishers to adapt to warming waters. USA TODAY photographer Jasper Colt spent over 60 hours on a crab fishing boat in Kodiak, Alaska, and witnessed how our seafood makes it to our dinner plates. "These fishermen are fishing for Dungeness, a species of crab that was previously not as prevalent in their area," said Colt. "The influx of Dungeness is a boon to these fishermen in the short term but is also a symptom of rising water temperatures that have driven other species off. There is so much more to their work that a photo cannot convey: The constant sway of the boat, the clingy stench of fish heads and ground shrimp, the cold sting of driven rain on your face. Seeing them at work has given me a newfound admiration for those who bring seafood to our plates and a hope that we can protect the fragile ecosystems their industry depends upon."

Also in June, Former President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 felony counts for allegedly storing hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after his term in the White House. Trump was arrested and pleaded not guilty to the counts in a courtroom in Miami.

June 6

Guests explore 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' during a preview event at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

June 7

Louis Tomlinson performs at TCU Amphitheater during his Faith In The Future Tour show in Indianapolis, Ind.

The reflection of Kathy Voughn, of Franklin, Ohio, is mirrored in the still water of the Ohio River during the Ohio River Challenge. Voughn and others were paddling from Daniel J. Gilday Recreation Complex in Riverside to Rising Sun, Ind., a 33-mile journey as part of a ten-day, 250 mile adventure that started in Portsmouth and ends in Louisville. The event promotes outdoor recreation and celebrates the history of the river. Paddlers are in 30 ft. Voyageur canoes, built in the style French trappers used in the late 1700’s.

June 8

Smoke and haze caused by the wildfires in Canada is seen over Washington from Arlington, Va. Authorities warned residents across much of the Northeast to stay inside and limit or avoid outdoor activities, extending "Code Red" alerts in some places for a third straight day.

June 9

Competitors run in the 5K race at the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

June 13

Marty the Moose and Kodak the Bear, not shown, are pushed through the 5th floor hallway of the Hart Senate Office Building by Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s Hart office staff following the journey from New Hampshire to Washington. Senator Shaheen will host the 12th Experience New Hampshire on June 14, 2023.

A man wearing a prison uniform gets arrested by City of Miami police officers after jumping in front of the motorcade carrying former president Donald Trump outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse.

June 15

Anthony Abell, left, Grant Elvehjem, center, and Lyle Ashouwak, right, drop crab pots from the Fishing Vessel Insatiable. As ocean temperatures rise, fishers everywhere must adapt to harvesting different species. Garrett Kavanaugh, captain of the Fishing Vessel Insatiable out of the port of Kodiak Island, has made large investments in equipment, fuel, and labor, betting on Dungeness crabs as the future of his Alaskan fishing business.

June 22

Pat Smith looks through his restaurant, Matador Diner, after a tornado in Matador, Texas. Smith was in the cafe during the tornado and said “it felt like forever but only lasted 20 seconds."

June 23

Clayola Brown, 74, president of the A. Philip Randolph Institute stands next to images of events surrounding the civil rights movement and 1963 March on Washington as she poses for a portrait in her office building. As a teenager, Brown attended the March on Washington, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this August.

June 24

Fireworks off the Manette Bridge light up the sky during the Bremerton Bridge Blast in Bremerton, Wash.

June 27

Kelty Lanham gets a hug as families and friends as they celebrate the return of Carrier Air Wing Seventeen and its four squadrons to Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, after a nearly 7-month deployment to the Western Pacific on the USS Nimitz.

