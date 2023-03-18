June Felix Is The CEO & Executive Director of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) And They Just Picked Up 3.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, June Felix, recently paid UK£7.07 per share to buy UK£89k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.5%.

IG Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by June Felix was the biggest purchase of IG Group Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£6.74). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months IG Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. IG Group Holdings insiders own 4.0% of the company, currently worth about UK£112m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IG Group Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about IG Group Holdings. Nice! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for IG Group Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

