June was hottest in Jersey since 1976 - forecasters

It has been the second warmest June since records began in 1894

Jersey had its warmest June since 1976, according to meteorologists

Temperatures averaged 18.4C (65F), only 0.3C (0.55F) less than they were 47 years ago when there was a long period of hot weather.

It has been the second warmest June since records began in 1894, said forecasters.

Jodie Stock, senior Jersey meteorologist, said: "If we look at the 30-year climate average for June, it should be 16.3C, so that's two degrees higher than the average for the time of year."

