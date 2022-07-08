June jobs report: US economy adds 372,000 jobs, unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

The U.S. labor market remained strong in June, even as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary conditions and some companies warned of layoffs, data from the Labor Department showed Friday.

Here are the key numbers from Friday's report:

Non-farm payrolls: +372,000 vs. +268,000 expected

Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.6% expected

Average hourly earnings, month-over-month: +0.3% vs. +0.3% expected

Average hourly earnings, year-over-year: +5.1% vs. +5.0% expected

In the May jobs report, U.S. payrolls rose by 390,000 in May, while the unemployment rate held at a steady 3.6%. This data was revised down slightly on Friday, with May's job gains now totaling 384,000.

Prior to June and May's releases, the U.S. economy had added at least 400,000 jobs each month over the last year, bringing employment within 1% of pre-pandemic levels. Monthly job gains remain robust on a historical basis, however, as monthly payroll gains averaged about 164,000 per month in 2019.

The Labor Department's June report comes as investors worry about rising costs associated with inflation and higher interest rates, raising the specter of a potential recession hitting the labor market.

(This post is breaking. Please check back for updates.)

