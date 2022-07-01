June is National Internet Safety month - guard yourself against cyber thieves

Rick Walz
·3 min read
Rick Walz writes the &quot;Consumer Advocate&quot;
Rick Walz writes the "Consumer Advocate"

In 2010, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating June as National Internet Safety month and calling on Internet safety organizations, law enforcement, educators, community leaders, parents, and volunteers to increase efforts to raise the level of awareness in the United States regarding the need for online safety.

While it may seem like there is nothing an individual can do to stop a cyberattack, there are some best practices that consumers and businesses can take to help guard against losing important personal information to cyber thieves. The Better Business Bureau and the National Cyber Security Alliance offer these tips to help keep your critical information protected:

· Manage privacy settings. Check the privacy and security settings on web services and apps and set them to your comfort level for information sharing. Each device, application or browser used will have different features to limit how and with whom you share information.

· Personal info is like money: Value it. Protect it. Personal information, such as purchase history, IP address, or location, has tremendous value to businesses – just like money. Make informed decisions about whether or not to share data with certain businesses by considering the amount of personal information they are asking for, and weighing it against the benefits you may receive in return.

· Make your passwords long and strong. Use long passwords with a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols – eight characters for most accounts, twelve characters for email and financial accounts. Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts, especially email and financial. Keep a paper list of your passwords in a safe place, not on or near your computer. Consider using a password vault application.

· Keep tabs on apps. Many apps ask for access to personal information, such as geographic location, contacts list and photo album, before using their services. Be thoughtful about who gets that information, and wary of apps that require access to information that is not required or relevant for the services they are offering. Delete unused apps on your internet-connect devices and keep others secure by performing updates.

· Lock down your login. For your online accounts, use the strongest authentication tools available. Your user names and passwords are not enough; consider two-factor authentication for key accounts like email, banking, and social media, especially for access on mobile devices.

· Don’t click on unfamiliar links. Whether at home or at work, don’t click on links from unfamiliar sources or unexpected correspondence. One false click can infect a whole computer… or a whole business.

· Pay attention to internet-connected devices. Smart thermostats, voice control systems, cars, even refrigerators are just the beginning of the growing list of devices that watch our homes and track our location. Read the privacy policy and understand what data is being collected and how it will be used.

For more tips and scam prevention, visit BBB.org. If you see a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Whether you’ve lost money or not, your story could help others avoid a scam.

Rick Walz is the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, which serves 23 counties. Contact the BBB at 800-552-4631 or visit www.bbb.org. 

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Consumer Advocate: Guard yourself against cyber thieves

Recommended Stories

  • BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system is not very good

    BMW's latest iDrive 8 infotainment is getting into cars now, but it's not the improvement we were hoping for.

  • U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles, green-lighting the company's plan to expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, shipping vessels and trucks. Starlink, a fast-growing constellation of internet-beaming satellites in orbit, has long sought to grow its customer base from individual broadband users in rural, internet-poor locations to enterprise customers in the potentially lucrative automotive, shipping and airline sectors. "Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move," the FCC said in its authorization published Thursday, echoing plans outlined in SpaceX's request for the approval early last year.

  • Tech war: China doubles down on domestic operating systems to cut reliance on Windows, MacOS from the US

    China has created an open platform to accelerate the development of a home-grown desktop operating system, in its latest effort to shake off the country's reliance on foreign systems such as Microsoft Windows and Apple's MacOS. Kylinsoft, a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Corp, last week joined forces with more than 10 Chinese entities, including the National Industrial Information Security Development Research Centre, to set up an open-source code community. Named "openKylin", it al

  • North Korea may be behind new $100 million cryptocurrency hack, experts say

    North Korean hackers are most likely behind an attack last week that stole as much as $100 million in cryptocurrency from a U.S. company, three digital investigative firms have concluded. Since then, activity by the hackers suggests they may be linked to North Korea, which experts say is among the most prolific cyber attackers. U.N. sanctions monitors says Pyongyang uses the stolen funds to support its nuclear and missile programmes.

  • China’s TikTok is awful. It’s a spy. A brain drain. The US has no business banning it

    The FCC’s Brendan Carr wants Apple and Google to pull the app from their stores. That’s not the government’s job. | Editorial

  • Ethereum dodges ‘difficulty bomb’ again as ‘Gray Glacier’ update goes live

    The difficulty bomb is important for the merge, as once detonated, it aims to incentivize Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • This $37 bedside alarm clock has a radio, wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker built in — and it's on sale before Prime Day

    This is the perfect nightstand companion and literally has everything you need at your bedside.

  • The Best Prime Day Deals of 2022: Preview the Top Sales Now

    Prime Day 2022 is coming. We’re staying on top of the best deals so you don’t have to.

  • Apple eyes fuel purchases from dashboard as it revs up car software

    Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out, accelerating the company's push to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services. A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple's developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported.

  • Closer Looks: Sony PlayStation 5 Console Covers

    Introduced last December, Sony Interactive Entertainment has now released its own official...

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 is Just $312 on Amazon

    You can save up to $100 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • 5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

    First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. But despite all the awesome third-party products on the site, some of the best Amazon finds in 2022 are Amazon’s own devices. Amazon has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon and its partners often manage to … The post 5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of appeared first on BGR.

  • The iPhone at 15: How Apple's iconic smartphone changed the world forever and how it's evolved since 2007

    Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 13 Pro.

  • This $24 screwdriver set might be the last one you ever need

    Have you ever heard of a tool brand called Nanch? It’s obviously not as big as companies like Craftsman and Black & Decker. But over the years, BGR Deals readers have grown to love this specialized tool maker. As a matter of fact, it’s not just our readers who have made Nanch a top screwdriver … The post This $24 screwdriver set might be the last one you ever need appeared first on BGR.

  • Kremlin tightens control over Russians' online lives – threatening domestic freedoms and the global internet

    Russia has pioneered the concept of digital sovereignty and used it to severely restrict Russians' access to the internet. NurPhoto via Getty ImagesSince the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in late February 2022, Russian internet users have experienced what has been dubbed the descent of a “digital iron curtain.” Russian authorities blocked access to all major opposition news sites, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Under the new draconian laws purporting to combat fake news about the

  • Best Tablets of 2022

    CR's testers weigh in on the latest models from Amazon, Apple, and SamsungBy Thomas GermainPeople buy tablets for very different reasons.In our tablet ratings, you’ll find devices that cost less ...

  • These TVs All Have Crazy Deals Right Now

    When’s the best time to buy a new TV? If you guessed huge deals events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re right. But there’s a third less-ballyhooed prime TV-buying season, and it’s right now. New TVs are usually released in spring, and that makes the prior models they are replacing prime targets for big-time […]

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • A 65-inch Omni Fire TV for $200 off — and more epic July 4th Amazon device sales

    Happy birthday America! Celebrate with amazing deals on Echo, Kindle, Fire TV Sticks and more.