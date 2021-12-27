June trial set in Bloomer OWI homicide case

Dec. 27—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Altoona man accused of using marijuana, then striking and killing a pedestrian with his car in September 2020 in Bloomer, is headed toward a trial in June.

Trevor J. Plemon, 25, 947 Alsace St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of homicide by use of vehicle while using controlled substances, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Plemon is accused of hitting Christine J. Prueher, 63, of Greenfield, who died from her injuries.

At a recent hearing, Chippewa County Judge Ben Lane rejected a motion to dismiss the case and set a three-day trial to begin June 27. A final pre-trial hearing will be held Feb. 7.

Plemon was initially held on a $10,000 cash bond after the fatal crash; Judge Lane reduced it to $1,000 on Oct. 7, 2020, and Plemon eventually posted the money on Feb. 2, 2021. However, Plemon was then arrested in June and charged with OWI-second offense and bail jumping. He has been incarcerated since that arrest on a $10,000 cash bond. He appeared in court via video. If Plemon posts bond, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests. He also cannot operate any motor vehicles.

A Chippewa Falls police officer stopped Plemon on June 18 after he observed Plemon driving straight in a left-turn lane. Plemon failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

The car-pedestrian crash occurred at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 16, 2020, near Highway 64 and 190th Avenue, west of Highway 40, north of Bloomer.

A Gibson Water Care box truck, driven by Plemon, was westbound on Highway 64 when it struck Prueher on a curve in the roadway. Police found her lying unresponsive on the eastbound shoulder.

Prueher was taken to an area hospital, then was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. She underwent surgery, but died from her injuries.

When interviewed by police, Plemon stated Prueher was in the middle of the road and he could not stop the vehicle in time.

Story continues

Plemon allowed the officers to search his vehicle, and officers located a zippered bag which contained a smoking device and THC wax.

Plemon admitted he had used the substance the previous day. The contents of the bag and the smoking device tested positive for marijuana.

"He said he only uses it after work," Chippewa County Deputy Jake Sperry testified previously. "Then there would be no reason for him to be in possession of the items going to work."

Plemon refused an officer's request to be taken to a hospital for a blood draw that could have determined if marijuana was in his system at the time of the crash. A blood draw was later taken.

"There was drugs found in his system," Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said at a preliminary hearing in March. "Wisconsin is a zero tolerance regarding restricted controlled substance. It doesn't matter how he did on field sobriety."

The accident remains under investigation. The case has been delayed because it was originally assigned to Judge Steve Gibbs, but Plemon's attorney, Jay Heit, requested a substitute judge be named.

Heit previously told the court that Plemon was going 30 to 35 mph at the time of the crash, and the sun was bright and in his eyes.