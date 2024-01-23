Juneau County homicide victim was shot and body burned, according to complaints

MAUSTON − Charges have been filed against an Adams County man and woman police say are connected to the death of a man who was shot and his body found burned Thursday morning in Juneau County.

Donald J. Dalberg, 47, of Grand Marsh, faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Floyd A. Burdick, 57, of Grand Marsh. Dalberg also faces charges of hiding a corpse, being a party to the crime of mutilating a corpse, being a party to the crime of arson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 10 counts of felony bail jumping.

Crystal C. Teumer, 27, of Grand Marsh, faces charges of being a party to the crime of mutilating a corpse, being a party to the crime of arson and two counts of felony bail jumping.

During an appearance Tuesday afternoon, Juneau County Judge Stacy Smith set a $1 million cash bail for Dalberg and a $50,000 cash bail for Teumer.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 17, Burdick told the person he lived with in Grand Marsh that he was going to pick up Teumer, because Burdick was afraid a domestic violence incident would occur between Teumer and her ex-boyfriend, Dalberg. Burdick's roommate became concerned and texted Burdick to be sure he was OK. The roommate received a text back that said Burdick was OK.

The roommate said he received a text message from Teumer's phone at said, "It's done, I hope you're not mad," early on the morning of Jan. 18. The roommate said he spoke with Dalberg on the phone and was told Burdick had dropped Dalberg and Teumer off in Mauston.

A person at Dalberg and Teumer's residence told officers that Burdick had picked up Teumer and Dalberg the evening of Jan. 17. The three had left in Burdick's vehicle. When police talked to Teumer, she said the three had driven around Juneau County, according to the complaint. Dalberg asked Burdick, who was driving, to stop the SUV because he wanted to give Teumer a hug, Teumer told police.

Burdick stopped the car and Dalberg got out, walked to the back passenger's door, opened it and gave Teumer the hug, she told officers. He then got back in the SUV and Burdick started to drive away. Teumer said she then saw a bright flash, heard a loud bang and then heard Burdick say, "What the (expletive)."

Teumer then saw two more bright flashes and heard two more loud bangs, according to the complaints. Teumer said she grabbed the steering wheel to keep the SUV on the road and they were able to get it stopped. Dalberg then pushed Burdick out of the driver's seat and began to drive himself.

Teumer told investigators she didn't know where the two drove, but they pulled into a driveway and got stuck in the snow, according to the complaints. Dalberg removed Burdick's body from the vehicle, put it on the ground and covered him up with snow, according to the complaint. They then left the area.

The couple went and got another vehicle and Teumer drove the second vehicle while Dalberg drove Burdick's SUV, according to the complaint. While they were driving, Teumer saw Dalberg throw Burdick's cellphone and a gun out the vehicle's window. They went to an area north of New Lisbon, Dalberg parked Burdick's vehicle and then Dalberg started Burdick's vehicle on fire, according to the complaint.

Dalberg then got into the vehicle with Teumer and they went to the New Lisbon Kwik Trip where Dalberg bought more gas, according to the complaint. The two went back to where they have left Burdick's body and Teumer said she saw a fire start in the area where Burdick's body was located, according to the complaint.

At 5:23 a.m. Jan. 18, deputies and the Necedah Fire Department responded to an area near Seventh Avenue and 28th Street in the Juneau County town of Necedah, for a report of a vehicle on fire in the middle of the road. When a deputy arrived, he saw the vehicle, which was found in the town of Clearfield, had been heavily damaged by fire. The vehicle was not occupied and there were no footprints around it. A license plate found near the vehicle showed it belonged to Burdick.

At 8:41 a.m. Jan. 18, a 911 caller reported a body in the area of Juneau County M, just north of 25th Street in the town of Cutler. Deputies found Burdick's burned body. Burdick had three gunshot wounds to the head and his lower left leg was missing. Officers found Burdick's prosthetic leg that appeared to have been thrown from the body, according to the complaint. Officers could smell gasoline on the body.

A medical examiner reported Burdick likely died from the gunshot wounds before he was set on fire.

Smith scheduled Dalberg's next appearance for Jan. 31 and Teumer's next appearance for Feb. 14. If convicted of all charges, Dalberg faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and Teumer faces a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.

