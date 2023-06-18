Juneteenth became a federal holiday two years ago. What does the day commemorate?

Juneteenth is the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a U.S. federal holiday. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862, but the news took time to travel. June 19, 1865, is the date when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas.

In terms of federal holidays, Juneteenth may seem young. But the national day of observance has been commemorated for more than 160 years, its adherents recognizing and celebrating the day when enslaved African Americans were emancipated.

Its long and storied history notwithstanding, Juneteenth's resonance has grown in the past few years amid a nationwide reckoning with racial justice and the legacy of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth largely began rising to prominence in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, sparked protests across the country against police brutality. Works such as "The 1619 Project," a docu-series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times essay and podcast series by Nikole Hannah-Jones, have also served to keep the topic of slavery and racial inequality at the forefront of the national conversation.

For the second time on Monday, Juneteenth – known as America's Second Independence Day – will be commemorated as a federally-recognized holiday, providing millions of Americans with a paid day off and the opportunity to commemorate the end of slavery.

Here's what to know about the nation's youngest federal holiday:

What is Juneteenth?

When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, to free enslaved African Americans, it took time for word to spread.

And even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective that year through the Thirteenth Amendment, it could not be enforced in secessionist states still under Confederate control, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

It wasn't until more than two years later on June 19, 1865, that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, with 2,000 Union troops to proclaim that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free. Though some local slave owners initially ignored the directive, Granger demanded that they comply with the proclamation.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

Simply, the holiday derives its name by combining "June" and "Nineteenth," the date that Granger issued his proclamation.

Though the holiday originated in Galveston Juneteenth has since been observed annually in various parts of the United States, often broadly celebrating African American culture.

When did it become a federal holiday?

President Joe Biden signed legislation on June 17, 2021, making Juneteenth a U.S. federal holiday after Congress passed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that same month.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., first introduced the Juneteenth bill in 2020 in the wake of the murders of Floyd and Louisville, Kentucky, woman Breonna Taylor, without success.

It's now one of 11 official federal holidays – 12 for federal workers in the District of Columbia and surrounding areas during presidential inauguration years – which means government workers and many private employees will have a paid day off. Most federal offices are closed on federal holidays, along with most banks, and mail will not be delivered.

Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas in 1980, and many states since then have followed suit. At least 28 states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth in some way, either as an official holiday, a day of observance, or something else, according to the Pew Research Center.

Are there any national events to commemorate Juneteenth?

Celebrations will take place nationwide to commemorate Juneteenth, many organized either by local governments or local activists. Public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation are also traditional.

The White House hosted a Juneteenth concert on Tuesday on the South Lawn featuring numerous acts, including Jennifer Hudson and Broadway singers.

The National Juneteenth Observance Foundation always plans a Juneteenth Freedom Festival, which this year takes place between Thursday and Saturday in Washington, D.C.

But attending events is far from the only way people can commemorate the holiday. Resource website Juneteenth.com urges people to also consider supporting Black-owned businesses.

