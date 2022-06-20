Juneteenth closings, heat wave continues, Stanley Cup Final: 5 things to know Monday.

Heat wave continues to bake much of the US

The "heat dome" that scorched the Central Plains over the weekend is expected to push eastward Monday, and the National Weather Service expects dangerously hot conditions across the Mississippi River Valley and Mid-South regions. Temperatures will be in the 90s from the Great Lakes south to the Gulf Coast early in the week, according to the NWS. Cities like Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, could see temperatures hit triple digits by Tuesday, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Roys. The good news, Roys said, is that the heat in the lower Midwest and near the Ohio River Valley and mid-Atlantic won't last as long as last week's heat wave when some cities in the region experienced high temperatures for three or four days straight.

Post offices, many schools closed for Juneteenth

Although Juneteenth was Sunday, like other federal holidays that fall on a weekend, the official observance is shifted to the neighboring weekday. Many public and private schools will be closed Monday, although parents and caretakers should check their child's school calendar for specifics. Post offices, non-essential government offices, and the stock markets will also be closed. Most grocery stores and other retailers are open, but shoppers should check their local stores as business hours may vary. Juneteenth, which became the nation's newest federal holiday last year, commemorates the events of June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when the last Black enslaved people of the Confederacy were ordered free following the arrival of Union troops.

Defending champs attempt to battle back in Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche have the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the ropes in the Stanley Cup Final following a 7-0 blowout Saturday in Denver. Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Lightning return to home ice for Monday's Game 3 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+) — but the Avalanche have not lost a road game this postseason and have looked dominant with a 14-2 overall playoff record this season. Tampa Bay is no stranger to fighting for overcoming adversity, however. The Lightning survived a 3-2 series deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, and also fell behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers before reeling off four straight wins.

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed over the weekend

Check those flight plans. Travel issues piled up for fliers over the weekend as flight delays and cancellations topped 10,000 – and travel could still be snarled on Monday. On Sunday alone, more than 5,800 U.S. flights were delayed and 918 were canceled, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights in real time. By early Monday morning, the number of delayed flights was over 300, and more than 200 were canceled, according to FlightAware. It was a tumultuous weekend for holiday travel blamed on staffing shortages, packed planes and the ripple effects from previous bad weather. Experts say to expect travel woes to continue throughout the rest of the year.

Jurors must restart deliberations in Bill Cosby sex abuse trial

After two days of deliberations in which they reached verdicts on nearly all of the questions put before them, jurors in a civil trial who were deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from scratch on Monday. Jurors had begun deliberating on Thursday morning after a two-week trial. By the end of the court day Friday, the Los Angeles County jury had come to agreement on whether Cosby had sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 in 1975, and whether Huth deserved any damages. But the courthouse had a required closure time of 4:30 p.m. and the jurors were sent home. The jury foreperson had previously been excused by Judge Craig Karlan, so jurors will have to begin again Monday with an alternate in her place. Cosby, 84, who was freed from prison when his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out nearly a year ago, did not attend. He has denied any sexual contact with Huth.

