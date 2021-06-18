Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. How can I celebrate in Miami?

Are you tired of dealing with a perpetual loop of Zoom meetings and Wi-Fi connectivity issues?

Well, you can step outside this weekend and enjoy South Florida’s sunny 90 degree weather while donning those immaculate red, yellow, black and green outfits (or listen to a few podcast episodes, more on that later) — thanks to a new bill signed by President Joe Biden.

Miami lawmaker Rep. Frederica Wilson on Thursday witnessed President Biden sign the bill that made Juneteenth the first federal holiday to be nationally recognized since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

Since many companies across the country now are giving its staffers paid time off June 18 and 19, what are your plans? We’ve got you covered and there’s a ton of options this year.

Here’s your guide to how you can get involved and celebrate Juneteenth to commemorate its 156th anniversary.

WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?

But first: what is this now federal holiday and how did it come to be celebrated?

June 19, also known as Juneteenth or Emancipation Day, marks the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned from Union soldiers they were free two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 — setting more than three million enslaved people free. The African Americans, who were enslaved, celebrated with food, music and prayer.

A year later on the same day, similar celebrations including gathering with family and dancing, began in Texas and continued as the activities spread to African Americans outside of Texas. However, Juneteenth wasn’t recognized as a state holiday until 1980. North Miami Beach became the first city in Miami-Dade County to declare it a municipal, paid holiday on April 8.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN AFTER THE PANDEMIC AND SOCIAL JUSTICE MOVEMENTS OF THAT REELING SUMMER?

The Association of African American Museums (AAAM) is thrilled that Juneteenth is a federal holiday but its Executive Director feels education doesn’t end with the holiday’s new status.

“Our AAAM members have been serving their respective communities virtually and in-person for several decades, it’s refreshing to see that the emancipation of enslaved people throughout the United States is being celebrated in a way that can bring people together on a national level,” Executive Director Vedet Coleman-Robinson wrote in an email.

Coleman-Robinson added that members of AAAM serve in communities challenged by a double pandemic, which refers to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social injustice and racism they encountered last summer. AAAM’s museums continued to face adversity and stand strong while offering solace to those hit hard by trauma, officials said. So, Coleman-Robinson noted that Juneteenth being recognized like this is just the beginning and “we are poised to support and serve.”

“No matter the adversity, [we] will continue to be the beacons of hope in our respective communities and will continue to make certain that African American history and culture is preserved, interpreted, and protected for the entire nation,” she wrote.

Gale Nelson, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami believes a lot has changed since last summer but this holiday is “launching pad” for more social justice progress.

“We learn from history, and then do something about it now. We cannot get stuck in a time warp,” he said.

In fact, Nelson is airing his “Game of Life” podcast series at 9 a.m. Friday on YouTube to honor Juneteenth. He emphasized that these conversations intend to take a middle-grounded approach and are inspiring, factual and educational.

Instead of debating with people who don’t think it should be a holiday, Nelson feels that it’s about using history to learn and take action to support each other now.

“It’s not about us versus them. It’s let us celebrate diversity and recognize that there’s much more to be gained than to take this adversarial position about a real historical fact that impacts people of color, even to this day,” he added.

On June 25 at 4 p.m., the BBBS is hosting a “Bigs in Blue” match event with the Miami Dade Police Department that pairs children with 20 officers as honorary participants. It will be held at the Miami nonprofit’s headquarters 550 NW 42nd Ave and is invitation-only.

“Not only have we made advances we have clearly moved the needle,” he said. “We have folks investing... We need to make sure that this is not just a moment, but a consistent sustainable movement, so that our kids will not only see but be a part of the solution.”

HOW CAN I CELEBRATE AND LEARN ABOUT THE HOLIDAY? HERE ARE SOME EVENTS GOING ON THIS WEEKEND

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is kicking off the holiday weekend today at 7 p.m. with a free outdoor event that will last until midnight at PAMM’s East Portico. “Juneteenth Weekend Kickoff with Afropunk” includes live art and music with DJ LaNegra Fabulosa and DJ Kumi. A screening of “AFROPUNK BLACK SPRING” will follow the DJ’s music on the waterfront terrace. Register for no charge here. For more information on museum hours and admission, which is discounted at $10, visit this website.

Bulldozing Barriers: Reflections of Juneteenth and Diversity in Miami is on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hampton Art Lovers Gallery at 249 Northwest 9th Street. The Miami Coalition of Christians and Jews (MCCJ), a nonprofit organization promoting equality and diversity, is hosting this panel discussion about racial fears, progress and inclusivity to “encourage continuous self-development and respect not just for the black community, but for all cultures.” This is part of a series called “Can We Talk, Can We Really Talk?” All races, religions and cultures are welcome to attend and can buy tickets here for $35 per person. After the discussion, attendees can come to Hampton Art Lovers, which is a nonprofit art gallery celebrating Black art, to view a “One Way” exhibit.

Some of the panelists are:

• Marilyn Holifield, Partner, Holland & Knight and MCCJ Silver Medallion winner

• Saif Ishoof, Vice President for FIU Engagement and MCCJ Silver Medallion winner

• Matthew Beatty, COO Carrie Meek Foundation

• Pamela Fuertes, Executive Director, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at Miami Dade College

• Deborah Koch, Executive Director at American Red Cross of Greater Miami

• Kathryn Mikesell, Founder, Fountainhead Residency

• Esther Park, Vice President of Programming Oolite Arts

• Matt Anderson, Executive Director, MCCJ (Moderator)