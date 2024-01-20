Juniata County firefighters allege inconsistent state road treatment

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– This week’s weather has kept snowplows busy, but have they been busy enough in all the right places? One local fire chief says no.

We got a call from a fire chief in Delaware Township, Juniata County, so we headed up to his fire station to hear and see what he and a few other fire chiefs were seeing.

“I was mad,” Delaware Township Fire Company member Rick Banner said. “I was totally mad.”

“I was upset, I was furious,” Delaware Township Fire Company member Jeffrey Leitzel said.

Over what they say is not enough plowing and not enough salt on Juniata County state roads – including ones near them in Delaware Township. They say they asked PennDOT for more during the other two storms this month.

“I’m doing this for our community, trying to get some help, get material on the roads,” Banner said.

They called us before this storm. When we got there Friday – things didn’t look bad.

“There’s actually material on route 235,” Banner said. “I was surprised, but grateful that today they actually have material on the roads.”

Not the case – he says – in past storms.

“No cinders, no plowing, no nothing on Black Dog Road,” Banner said. “As soon as I entered Monroe Township, where the state’s supposed to be taking care of.”

Although as you can see – rather clear during *this storm. Not the case – according to Banner and Leitzel – back on Jan. 6.

“They were out plowing, but they did not put any material on the roads,” Banner said. ” we had numerous accidents. A pile-up on 322 with nine vehicles involved,”

“We don’t have four-wheel drive ambulances, and all you did was slip and slide spin going up on the on-ramps,” Leitzel said.

“We can see our traffic management center operators out there,” PennDOT spokesperson Tim Nebgen said.

Able to watch Juniata County, meanwhile he is sitting hundreds of miles away in a different county.

“Presently in the situation room of our, traffic management center here in Clearfield.”

He says PennDOT prioritizes interstates first. Then key state roads.

“So that would be routes like 322 through the Mifflin/Juniata County area,” Nebgen said.

Says some plow routes are 40 miles long and can take hours to cover when conditions are bad.

“So the roads aren’t going to be necessarily clear of snow and ice,” Nebgen said.

But he says after each storm – PennDOT looks at what it can do better the next time. Of course – there’s one key thing PennDOT can’t control.

“People still think they can drive 70 miles an hour when the roads are snow-covered,” Banner said. “You see that. They’ve got to learn to slow down”

Part of their concern was about materials like salt rather than just plowing. PennDOT actually has a section on its website where it describes how it decides where and when to use which materials.

