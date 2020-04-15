Junior Achievement and CNBC to Host "Tomorrows Are More Important Than Ever: A Virtual Town Hall for America's Teens" on April 23

Event to Address Teen Concerns about the Financial Impact of COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of their digital and experiential learning resources, Junior Achievement is partnering with Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow., CNBC's financial wellness and education initiative in partnership with Acorns, to host "Tomorrows Are More Important Than Ever: A Virtual Town Hall for America's Teens" on April 23 at 1pm ET.

Hosted by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson, this unique interactive event will give teens across America direct access to some of the country's most knowledgeable economists, entrepreneurs, psychologists and counselors and ask them top-of-mind questions about how to best adapt to the new normal. The panelists will offer simple, straightforward strategies to help empower participants to strive toward a bright and successful tomorrow – because tomorrows are more important than ever.

Panelists include:

Sheila Bair , former FDIC Chair and CNBC Financial Wellness Council Member

, former FDIC Chair and CNBC Financial Wellness Council Member Brian Coleman , School Counselor and Counseling Department Chair, William Jones College Prep High School, Chicago, Illinois ; and American School Counselor Association (ASCA) 2019 School Counselor of the Year

, School Counselor and Counseling Department Chair, William Prep High School, ; and American School Counselor Association (ASCA) 2019 School Counselor of the Year Daymond John , Founder and CEO, FUBU; Co-star, ABC's "Shark Tank"; and Author, Rise and Grind , The Power of Broke and Powershift

, Founder and CEO, FUBU; Co-star, ABC's "Shark Tank"; and Author, and Brad Klontz , PhD, PsyD, CFP, Founder, Financial Psychology Institute; Associate Professor of Practice in Financial Psychology, Creighton University Heider College of Business; and CNBC Financial Wellness Council Member

"Millions of Americans are struggling with the financial impact of COVID-19," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "This situation is so stressful and so dynamic that teens undoubtedly have questions and concerns but may not feel comfortable talking to their parents or caregivers, who may be trying to figure out how to make ends meet in this environment. We thank CNBC for partnering with JA to create an outlet for teens to understand better what's happening and how to help themselves and their families navigate these uncertain times."

"As a result of the pandemic, Americans are turning to CNBC now more than ever for the latest news and information to help guide them through the current economic turmoil," said Satpal Brainch, President, CNBC Business News Worldwide. "Partnering with Junior Achievement on such an important event further solidifies our commitment to financial literacy and allows us to lend a voice in helping educate younger generations."

Students, parents and teachers interested in participating in the virtual town hall can learn more and register at JA.org/TownHall.

