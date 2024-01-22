Junior Achievement Inspire experiencing tremendous growth

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio has announced JA Inspire, a career exploration experience scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wayne County Fairgrounds Event Center.

Attendance is expected to exceed 800 students from 12 school districts, a significant increase from last year.

The two-hour experience takes the JA Inspire curriculum to the next level, offering students the opportunity to go beyond just learning about potential careers. Participants will engage in activities that match their interests and skills to real-world professions, gaining insights into soft skills crucial for success in the professional world. Moreover, students will identify actionable steps to achieve their career goals.

What sets JA Inspire apart is the opportunity it provides for students to make live connections with local employers and businesses. The direct interaction allows students to gain insights, ask questions and build connections with professionals in various fields.

“We are proud to be able to bring JA Inspire back to Wayne County this year and appreciate all the businesses collaborating with us to help make this a valuable experience for area students.” said Lori McCleese, president of JA North Central Ohio.

For more information visit jaofnco.ja.org or reach out to Josh Lehman at Joshua.lehman@ja.org, 330-433-0063.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: JA Inspire experiencing tremendous growth in second year