Junior high student arrested over 'kill list,' police say

A student at Milford Junior High School was arrested Friday after police said the juvenile had compiled a "kill list" of other students.

Milford Junior High School Principal Misty Goetz, in a letter to families, said it was students who raised concerns and let administrators know about the issue. The school resource officer was then alerted.

"The Miami Township Police Department has taken the student into custody, and they are dealing with the situation," Goetz said. "Students and their families who were involved have all been notified."

Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills wrote in a Facebook post the student was arrested and everyone is safe, but officials have not said what charges the youth will face. Mills could not be immediately reached at the time of this report.

"Students face possible suspension and/or expulsion for making threats," Goetz wrote. "We cannot ever assume that a threat is a joke."

