Junior League sets Christmas Carriage Rides

Dec. 5—The Junior League of Odessa has scheduled the 6th Annual Christmas Carriage Rides Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 11-14. Rides begin every 20 minutes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

The annual fundraiser for the Junior League of Odessa supports their mission of raising funds and providing volunteers for the West Texas community, as well as providing leadership development opportunities for League members.

The event comprises hosting horse-drawn carriage rides through the beautifully decorated and brightly lit Emerald Forest subdivision (parking available in alleyway southwest of Shiloh Road and Stoney Ridge Road). Carriages are available in 3 sizes; 4-person, 6-person, and 12-person. Children 3 years and younger are free but must remain seated on an adult's lap throughout the ride.

Sweet Traveler Patisserie will be on site selling hot chocolate and other confections for ride-goers. Reservations for carriage rides are available here.

— 4-Person Carriage Ride — $150

— 6-Person Carriage Ride — $200

— 12-Person Carriage Ride — $375

Christmas Carriage Rides Sponsors include:

Odessa Marriott, Basin Orthopedic Surgical Specialists, First Physicians, Medical Center Health System, The Michael Ashton Family, Bulldog Safety Anchors, Elite Supply Partners, Rhonda & Frosty Gilliam, Hawkins Construction, and Warren CAT.