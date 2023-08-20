Junior Rangers finish summer adventures at Giant Springs State Park
Junior Rangers finish summer adventures at Giant Springs State Park
Junior Rangers finish summer adventures at Giant Springs State Park
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Snag a pair for yourself while they’re on sale for just $70.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for nearly 50% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
At this price, you'll have it made in the shade ... in more ways than one
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
The trade-down in retail seems to still be happening, buoying the morale of certain retailers more than others during the back-to-school season.
Market watchers grasped at several theories for the sudden downward movement in prices, from turmoil in China to interest rate fears.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
An unsolicited bid for US manufacturing stalwart US Steel has set off a potential reshuffling of a classic American industry.
The limited-edition Kia EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition gets a specific Deep Forest Green over Desert Beige configuration.
Disney has countersued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, marking the latest development in the back-and-forth saga that's plagued the media giant.
The devastating fire on Maui has drawn renewed attention to the longstanding debate over whether the economic benefits of tourism in the state outweigh the harms it causes.