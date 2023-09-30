Junior running backs lead Bradshaw Christian over Union Mine in Sierra Valley Conference

Bradshaw Christian opened Sierra Valley Conference play with a 19-7 win over Union Mine on Friday night before an uproarious crowd at Pride Stadium as students rang cowbells and family members cheered on their football team.

It was Community Night at Bradshaw Christian with special guests from the Junior Pride football and cheerleading squads coming out to see how the big kids do it. Pride coach Drew Rickert was proud to see the support of his team from boisterous fans who waved a white flag which read “Welcome to the lion’s den”.

“You know, it’s great,” Rickert said. “The school here supports us really well. Our administration supports us. We have our junior kids come out and watch the game and we just love it here. You know, it’s nice to be seeing the fans there tonight rooting us on. It was loud. It’s just a really cool atmosphere.”

The Pride put on an old-school, run-heavy, grit-and-grind display of football led by their backfield of juniors: Brandon Burden, Nathan Zeppieri and Mateo Mojica.

Bradshaw Christian didn’t get going until a pair of second-quarter rushing touchdowns carried by Burden. His two touchdowns gave the Pride a 12-7 lead going into the half.

Burden said it felt “amazing” to score twice in the game.

“I’ve been injured for a few weeks and it just felt amazing being back on the field,” Burden said.

Although his scores were good enough to outscore Union Mine by himself, Burden knows this isn’t an individual’s game.

He wouldn’t take all the credit.

He’s got his fellow running backs to thank as well.

“None of our backs are selfish,” Burden said. “We’ll all just take the load. It’s a team sport. ... Our backs are just very competitive and sometimes we all get the load and sometimes it’s one person. This is how the game goes.”

Burden commented on the overall team production and how it contributed to the win.

“My line is blocking for me,” he said. “That’s a big part. That defense is big for us. I mean, they’re coming out there making stops and everything. That’s just really big for us.”

The Pride defense allowed just one score. That came from Union Mine senior running back Jayden Tinker, who ran for a 2-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. That was the Diamondbacks’ only lead of the game.

Associate head coach and defensive coordinator Dan Paige was impressed with the defense. He said “they got after it.”

“Can we talk about the defense,” Paige said. “Seven points.”

Defensive backs coach Devyn McDonald believes they hang their hats on defense, despite the success of the offense.

“It gives the offense more opportunities to be on the field,” McDonald said. “When the O executes, it’s a great thing to see. As a coach, you love to see.”

Defense turned into offense for Bradshaw Christian. Plenty of key stops helped The Pride gain good field position.

In the fourth quarter, the offense sealed the deal with big runs by Zeppieri and Mojica. When Burden wasn’t carrying the rock, Zeppieri battled for tough yards and gained first downs.

Mojica didn’t get many carries, but he capitalized on his opportunities.

“Gotta run as hard as possible when I get the ball,” Mojica said. “I gotta make the most of it.”

Mojica broke the game open with a 22-yard run that gave Bradshaw Christian a 19-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Zeppieri made the extra point.

The Pride will visit El Dorado next week.