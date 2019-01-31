Juniper Networks' Revenue Falls for Six Straight Quarters

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently tumbled after the networking hardware maker posted mixed fourth quarter numbers and disappointing guidance.

Juniper's revenue fell 5% annually to $1.18 billion, missing estimates by $40 million and marking the company's sixth straight quarter of declining sales. However, its non-GAAP net income rose 3% to $205.7 million, or $0.59 per share, beating estimates by two cents.

But for the first quarter Juniper expects its revenue to fall 6%-12% annually, compared to a consensus forecast for 3% growth. It expects its non-GAAP EPS to decline 18%-19%, compared to analysts' expectations for 32% growth.

What went wrong?

Juniper CEO Rami Rahim attributed the company's weak fourth quarter sales to the "continued weakness" of several of its cloud and service provider customers, which offset the "solid momentum" of its enterprise networking business.

The only bright spot for Juniper was its smaller security business, which posted year-over-year sales growth as demand for its routers and switches declined.

Q4 2018 Revenue Year-over-year growth Routers $444.6 million (13%) Switches $228.5 million (2%) Security $103.6 million 18%

Source: Juniper Networks quarterly report.

Rahim also attributed the company's dismal first quarter guidance to weak demand from its cloud customers, and noted that the government shutdown in the US, tariffs, and geopolitical uncertainties in certain regions could exacerbate the pain.

Those pressures caused Juniper's non-GAAP operating margin to fall 160 basis points annually to 21.1%. For comparison, Juniper's larger rival Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 31.9% last quarter.

Juniper and Cisco both face fierce competition from Chinese tech giant Huawei and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), which specializes in cheaper switches for cloud-based networks. As the top networking hardware maker in the world, Cisco fared better than Juniper -- which ceded market share in both switches and routers over the past year according to IDC.

Company Product Q3 2017 Q3 2018 Cisco Switches 56.7% 54.4% Routers 41.4% 42.7% Juniper Switches 3.2% 3% Routers 15% 13.4%

Global market shares. Source: IDC.

Juniper is trying to stay competitive in this crowded market by expanding into the cloud market with its QFX switches for data centers, as well as new SDN (software-defined networking) solutions and SDN-optimized routers.

However, this transition -- which replaces its pricier hardware with cheaper cloud-based hardware -- is weighing down its margins. Juniper initially expected to offset those margin pressures with stronger revenue growth, but its market share losses, the slowdown in the cloud market, and its bleak guidance indicate that that plan isn't panning out.