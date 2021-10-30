Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.20

The board of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of December, with investors receiving US$0.20 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.7%.

Juniper Networks' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Juniper Networks' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 137.0%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 84% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Juniper Networks Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Juniper Networks has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 7 years was US$0.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Juniper Networks' earnings per share has shrunk at 22% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Juniper Networks' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Juniper Networks' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Juniper Networks that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

