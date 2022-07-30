Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

The board of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 22nd of September. This means that the annual payment will be 3.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Juniper Networks' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Juniper Networks is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 385% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 61.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Juniper Networks Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Juniper Networks to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Juniper Networks has seen earnings per share falling at 6.7% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Juniper Networks' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Juniper Networks' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Juniper Networks that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

