Junk Bond Pullback Accelerated Last Month: Evergrande Update

Nisha Gopalan
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A pullback by some of the biggest investors in China’s junk property bonds accelerated last month, as firms cut holdings by around $1 billion in par value against the backdrop of a record selloff in global fixed income.

Most Read from Bloomberg

April saw many of the top 20 institutional investors including BlackRock Inc. reduce positions in China’s high yield dollar bond sector, led by Fidelity International Ltd., data compiled by Bloomberg show. Investment managers may have reallocated more of their funds to stronger developers while cutting positions in weaker and widely-held firms, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Andrew Chan and Daniel Fan wrote in a report.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of property stocks fell 1.5%.

Key Developments:

  • Big Investors Further Pare Bets on China Property Junk Bonds

  • Funds Trim China’s Weaker Junk Bond Exposures and Reallocate

  • China Property’s Trough Has Passed for Sales, Bonds: Barings

  • China Property Rally Needs More Policy Aid to Last: Taking Stock

Big Investors Further Pare Bets on China Property Junk Bonds (12:35 p.m. HK)

A pullback by some of the biggest investors in China’s junk property bonds accelerated last month, as firms cut holdings by around $1 billion in par value against the backdrop of a record selloff in global fixed income.

April saw many of the top 20 institutional investors including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity International Ltd. reduce positions in China’s high yield dollar bond sector, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s after such firms that publicly file their holdings trimmed sector exposure in March for the first time in months.

Investment managers may have reallocated more of their funds to stronger developers while cutting positions in weaker and widely-held firms, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Andrew Chan and Daniel Fan wrote in a report. Fidelity and BlackRock did not immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for

Funds Trim China’s Weaker Junk Bond Exposures and Reallocate (9:50 a.m. HK)

Investment managers may have taken advantage of the recent China junk bond liquidation and reallocated more of their money to stronger developers such as Country Garden Holdings Co. and CIFI Holdings Group Co. while cutting their positions in weaker and widely-held names such as Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report. This may indicate there is underlying demand for stronger developer bonds, it added.

China Developers’ Devastating April Sales Risk More Covid Pain: BI (8:20 a.m. HK)

An average 57% slump in April-contracted sales for Chinese developers tracked by Bloomberg Intelligence suggests Covid-19 outbreaks and weaker economic outlook threaten to deepen the housing market slowdown and delay recovery for the sector’s liquidity, according to analyst Kristy Hung. Policy stimulus may do little to turn around near-term sales, with Agile Group Holdings Ltd., Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. leading the plunge in April.

China Property Managers’ M&A Can Be a Bulwark for Profit Margins: BI (8:10 a.m. HK)

Country Garden Services Holdings Co. and other leading Chinese property managers could give their profit margins greater backbone by acquiring third-party projects, opening up powerful shortcuts to greater economies of scale, according to Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Yan Chi Wong. China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. and Sunac Services Holdings Ltd. may seek a profitability boost by expanding their high-margin commercial operations.

China Property’s Trough Has Passed for Sales, Bonds: Barings

“The trough has passed” for China’s property sector regarding both bond technicals and the physical market, even though broad policy support is unlikely and more defaults are possible, said Omotunde Lawal, Barings’ head of emerging-market corporate debt.

Some pent-up housing demand could be released once Covid-related lockdowns end, she told Bloomberg. Meanwhile, comparisons will ease in coming months as sales declines started in mid-2021, she said.

Barings prefers in its portfolio large, national developers with diversified and low-cost landbanks as well as onshore/offshore access to the debt and equity capital markets, she said.

China Property Rally Needs More Policy Aid to Last: Taking Stock (8:05 a.m. HK)

Developer shares advanced after China’s top leaders in the Politburo last week called for the stable and healthy development of the property market, as part of a pledge to bolster an economy hit by the worst Covid outbreak since 2020.

But analysts are uncertain about how far leaders will go in aiding the sector. One thing policy makers could do is to ease requirements that firms keep some of their pre-sales proceeds in escrow accounts, which lock up more than a quarter of developers’ cash. But a significant relaxation isn’t expected as the government wants the companies to set aside funds to ensure new homes are completed and delivered to buyers, Jefferies analysts including Stephen Cheungwrote in a note.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom

    Stock market investors are heading into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting announcement particularly pessimistic, with fresh milestones for bond yields and worries about rocketing inflation weighing on sentiment as the central bank is expected to hike rates further. The benchmark S&P 500 is down over 12% so far this year after posting its biggest monthly drop in April since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. Treasury note hit 3% for the first time in over three years on Monday, doubling since the end of 2021.

  • Equinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe

    Norway's Equinor reported a record quarterly pretax profit on Wednesday, as the war in Ukraine triggered an energy supply crunch that sent natural gas prices soaring to all-time highs. Adjusted earnings before tax rose to $18 billion in the first quarter, up from a revised $4.1 billion a year earlier, and beating the $17.1 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor. "Continued capital discipline and cost focus enabled us to deliver very strong financial results and cash flow, strengthening the balance sheet," Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a statement.

  • Didi stock slumps after disclosing SEC investigation into its 2021 IPO

    Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. said it is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its 2021 IPO, sending shares tumbling in after-hours trading Tuesday.

  • Largest Indian IPO to Stay Open Saturday for Retail Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Life Insurance Corp. of India’s initial public offering will take subscriptions even on Saturday, an unusual move aimed at attracting investors including retail buyers for the nation’s biggest share sale.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Blue Jays Fan's Act Of Kindness Toward Young Yankees Fan Will Melt Your Heart

    "That's what's special about this game," Aaron Judge said.

  • Pandora Q1 sales above estimates, raises sales guidance

    "We are very pleased with the strong start to the year delivering record revenue for a first quarter," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement. Pandora now expects full-year organic growth to come in between 4% to 6%, versus a previous forecast of 3% to 6%, but said the forecast for 2022 was subject to "elevated uncertainty" due to the conflict in Ukraine, inflation and COVID. It kept its forecast for growth in earnings before interest and tax margin (EBIT) unchanged at 25% to 25.5% despite seeing inflationary pressure and increased costs for energy, transport and raw materials, such as silver and gold.

  • Siemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests

    U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers raised its targets for the 2022 financial year on Wednesday due to increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, and reported a rise in second-quarter revenue and earnings. The company said it now expected its diagnostics segment to generate around 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in revenue with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, up from some 700 million euros previously. As a result, it expected comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%, up from 3% to 5% previously, and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.25 and 2.35 euros, up from 2.18 to 2.30 euros previously.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Slide as SEC’s Didi Probe Hurts Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares dropped as the U.S. regulator’s probe into Didi Global Inc.’s 2021 debut in New York dampened investor appetite for the sector. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThe Hang

  • Fed expected to step up inflation fight with big rate hike

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to raise interest rates by half of a percentage point and announce the start of reductions to its $9 trillion balance sheet as U.S. central bankers intensify efforts to bring down high inflation. Fed policymakers have widely telegraphed a double-barreled decision that would lift the Fed's short-term target policy rate to a range between 0.75% and 1%, and set in motion a plan to trim its portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) by as much $95 billion a month. The policy statement is due to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) following the end of the Fed's latest two-day meeting.

  • Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply. The pope also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full-throated backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy". Francis, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, told the newspaper that about three weeks into the conflict, he asked the Vatican's top diplomat to send a message to Putin.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • If You're Using This Common Investing Tactic, You're Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite Index has dropped more than 10% in 2022. The recent volatility may have some investors reevaluating their strategies and considering how they can better time the market to capitalize on periods of growth and avoid inevitable downturns.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Surges 19.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Novavax (NVAX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.