Junk Debt at Key Juncture, Home Curbs Eased: Evergrande Update

Nisha Gopalan
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore high-yield credit market reached a critical juncture, falling back again in recent days after key metrics showed stress reaching record levels earlier in March. Distress in the nation’s $870 billion offshore debt market remained at the highest level, Bloomberg’s China Credit Tracker shows.

The market appeared to stabilize on Wednesday morning, with high-yield dollar bonds flat to 1 cent higher on the dollar, according to credit traders. A relevant Bloomberg index had fallen for three straight days. But in a reminder of stress in the market, Sunac China Holdings Ltd.’s dollar notes looked poised to extend a four-day losing streak after the developer missed its first payment on a dollar bond.

Elsewhere, fourteen Chinese cities have loosened grips on home purchases in April, including some in the Yangtze River Delta that are popular among buyers.

Key Developments:

  • China Developers Need Wider Easing for Stronger Recovery: ANZ

  • China Junk Dollar Bonds Open Flat to 1 Cent Higher: Traders

  • Sunac Dollar Bonds Set to Fall for Fifth Day After Coupon Miss

  • CCB’s Former Shenzhen Branch Head Probed for Violations

  • China’s Credit Market Reaches Inflection Point on Rising Stress

  • More Chinese Cities Ease Property Curbs: Securities Times

  • Chinese Developer Sunac Misses its First Bond Payment Deadline

  • Top China Broker Sees More Hedges as Property Debt Pressured

China Developers Need Wider Easing for Stronger Recovery: ANZ (11:40 a.m. HK)

While more Chinese cities are easing property curbs, it takes a nationwide relaxation for developer bonds to have a sustainable recovery, says Ting Meng, senior Asia credit strategist at ANZ Bank.

Shanghai’s prolonged lockdown is putting developers’ financial strength under great pressure, hurting sentiment in credit market, Meng says in phone interview with Bloomberg News

  • Recent rally in Chinese high-yield dollar bonds that “built on policy expectations” may fade because city-level policy easing is “far from enough” to improve developers’ financial health: Meng

  • “Developers are under great pressure as March contracted sales of top 100 firms declined over 50%, and we expect the sales to remain weak until at least May,” says Meng

  • Sunac’s missed payment will weaken sentiment further, especially weighing on high-grade developer bonds: Meng

China Junk Dollar Bonds Open Flat to 1 Cent Higher: Traders (11:20 a.m. HK)

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds were flat to 1 cent higher on the dollar Wednesday morning, according to credit traders, after a relevant Bloomberg index fell for three straight days.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.’s 4.9% dollar bond due 2026 increased 1.2 cents to 38.1 cents as of 11:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, Bloomberg-compiled prices show, on track for its first rise in five days.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd.’s 9.5% dollar bond due 2023 climbed 1.3 cents to 30 cents, set for its highest closing since Jan. 12.

Sunac Dollar Bonds Set to Fall for Fifth Day After Coupon Miss (11:00 a.m. HK)

Sunac China Holdings Ltd.’s dollar notes look poised to extend a four-day losing streak Wednesday morning after the developer missed its first payment on a dollar bond.

The company’s 6.5% dollar bond due 2026 dropped 2.3 cents on the dollar to 22 cents as of 10:22 a.m. in Hong Kong, Bloomberg-compiled prices show, on pace for a fifth day of decline and set for the longest losing streak since March 18.

  • Sunac’s 6.8% dollar note due 2024 was also down 3.8 cents to 21.6 cents, poised for its lowest closing since March 29

  • NOTE: China high-yield dollar bonds mostly unchanged to one cent higher on Wednesday morning, according to credit traders. A Bloomberg index tracking the sector fell for a third straight day Tuesday

CCB’s Former Shenzhen Branch Head Probed for Violations (9:45 a.m. HK)

Wang Ye, former president and Communist Party chief of China Construction Bank’s Shenzhen branch, is under a probe on suspicion of “severe law and disciplinary violations,” according to a statement from Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The statement didn’t give details about the alleged violations.

Watch China Developer Shares on Report of Cities Easing Curbs (9:30 a.m. HK)

Shares of Chinese real-estate developers may be active after the Securities Times reported that 14 cities have loosened restrictions on home purchases in April, suggesting more regions may follow suit.

Among Hong Kong-listed shares to watch are China Evergrande Group, Shimao Group Holdings Ltd., Country Garden Holdings Co., Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Agile Group Holdings Ltd. On the mainland, stocks in focus include China Vanke Co., Seazen Holdngs Co., and Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co.

China’s Credit Market Reaches Inflection Point on Rising Stress (8:15 a.m. HK)

Losses are among the worst ever. Borrowing costs are at a record high and big investors are cutting positions. Market concerns prompted vows for policy action in the middle of last month that helped spark a rally, but that rebound has been fading in recent days amid scant signs of policy details and as Covid lockdowns weigh on sentiment.

Already contending with a clampdown that triggered record defaults and dwindling home sales, developers need to shore up investor confidence in the embattled sector to sustain their recent rebound. Uncertainty persists about the scale of many property firms’ debt, with a number of them yet to release audited results for last year.

More Chinese Cities Ease Property Curbs: Securities Times (8:15 a.m. HK)

Fourteen Chinese cities have loosened grips on home purchases in April, including some in the Yangtze River Delta that are popular among buyers, suggesting more regions may follow suit, the Securities Times reports. Two districts in Nanjing removed limits against people from other cities buying homes there on Tuesday, while four cities in Hubei province reportedly lowered mortgage rates by as much as 56 bps, according to the newspaper

They joined another 12 cities including Qinghuangdao, Dalian, Lanzhou, Suzhou and Quzhou that have eased housing purchase rules this month

The loosening by Suzhou and Nanjing in the Yangtze River Delta, which has long been the barometer of China’s housing market, indicates that more tier-2 cities may do the same, said Ding Zuyu, co-president of E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Ltd., a real-estate firm, according to the report.

